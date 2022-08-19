Read full article on original website
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
'Any Grand Jury In DC Would Indict Trump On The Evidence' — But, Alan Dershowitz Urges DOJ Not To Pursue Case
A Federal Bureau of Investigation’s affidavit unsealed Friday strengthens the case against former President Donald Trump, according to legal experts. Trump Ally Says Evidence Supports Indictment: Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law School professor and a former member of Trump’s legal team, is of the view that currently there is enough evidence for indicting the ex-president, the New York Post reported.
Victim's brother accused of charging defendant before plea in deadly Monroeville Mall shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A court hearing turned into a brawl inside the Allegheny County Courthouse. On Monday, Lawrence Murphy was in court to make a plea and be sentenced for the shooting death of 20-year-old Saheed Gayle outside the Monroeville Mall in 2020. Just before the hearing started, Gayle's twin brother, Samai Gayle, went after the defendant. According to Murphy's attorney Casey White, Samai Gayle sprinted toward his client but was stopped by officers. Samai Gayle is now facing charges. "As soon as he walked through the door, he saw my client and took a beeline right towards him, sprinted after him,...
5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A judge began hearing evidence Monday to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two men who were described as leaders of...
Trump legal team advances broad view of presidential powers
WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly unsealed FBI document about the investigation at Mar-a-Lago not only offers new details about the probe but also reveals clues about the arguments former President Donald Trump's legal team intends to make. A May 25 letter from one of his lawyers, attached as an...
Judge who pointed AR-15 style rifle at stepson suspended
A Colorado judge who pointed an AR-15 style rifle at his adult stepson during an argument was censured by the state's Supreme Court on Monday and suspended without pay for 30 days. District Court Judge Mark D. Thompson pleaded guilty in January to disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, a...
Georgia DA Prosecuting Young Thug and Gunna Defends Citing Rap Lyrics as Evidence: ‘I’m Going to Use It’
As Young Thug and Gunna’s rap lyrics have been cited as evidence as part of their ongoing criminal case, Atlanta’s top legal representative said she has no plans to stop citing lyrics in criminal indictments any time soon. Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis told reporters during a...
Natalie Portman Series Halted in Baltimore After Locals Threatened to ‘Shoot Someone’ Unless They Were Paid $50K
Filming for an Apple TV+ limited series starring Natalie Portman was temporarily halted over the weekend after two men threatened to shoot a member of the production unless they were paid $50,000, according to Baltimore police. The cast and crew of Lady in the Lake, based on the book of...
Nevada Supreme Court justice tells governor she'll step down
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court justice who has been a judge at every level in the state has submitted her resignation from the state’s highest court, telling the governor that she’ll step down Sept. 29. Justice Abbi Silver also pointed in a letter,...
Georgetown socialite's son settles lawsuit over alleged jewel thefts
The son of a deceased Georgetown socialite has settled a lawsuit he filed against his mother's romantic partner, whom he accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and other valuables from her and then selling them off. The settlement appears to end a costly 20-month legal...
