Gamespot

Obsidian's Pentiment Launches November 15 For PC And Xbox

Obsidian Entertainment has announced that its upcoming narrative adventure game Pentiment will release on November 15 for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, Pentiment was announced back in June during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and is being helmed by director Josh Sawyer. The game is a murder mystery set in the 16th century featuring a 2D art style and an illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts.
Gamespot

The Outlast Trials Beta Launches This Halloween, New Trailer Revealed

It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.
Gamespot

Twitch Now Lets Partners Stream On Rival Platforms

Twitch is updating its approach to its Partner Program, as the exclusivity agreement is being changed to allow its content creators to stream on other platforms. The partner program had previously denied users the option to stream on other platforms as part of an exclusivity deal, but Twitch has lifted this restriction.
Gamespot

The Last Of Us Part 1's Launch Trailer Prepares Us For Heartbreak Once Again

The launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 is here, giving us a dramatic look at the game ahead of its arrival next week. A mild spoiler warning going in as the launch trailer does feature some late-game scenes. You won't find anything unfamiliar in the trailer if you played the original, as it does all look to be the same game released almost a decade ago, only rebuilt for the PS5. The trailer does treat us to a small glimpse of The Last of Us: Left Behind though, originally a piece of DLC that comes packaged in with the remake. It also came packaged with The Last of Us Remastered on PS4.
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Lightfall Adds In-Game Loadouts And A Mod Manager

Bungie's Destiny 2 Lightfall showcase revealed the upcoming stories, locations, enemies, and changes coming to the game once the next expansion releases. Among these additions is the ability for players to manage their in-game loadouts and mods with new customization features. The developer described this feature as being similar to the armor customization screen, where players can change their armor fashion in one place.
Gamespot

Alexa Game Control Announced At Gamescom, Works With Dead Island 2

Amazon's new gaming feature Alexa Game Control was announced at Gamescom. By using Alexa Game Control, players can use their voice to give commands in a game like chatting with NPCs or for navigation. Dead Island 2, the long-awaited and not-dead zombie action game, will be the first game to...
Gamespot

Pokemon Go's September To November Community Days Announced

Fall is almost here, and with it, Pokemon Go has announced its community days for September to November. On September 3 and September 11, players will also see special in-game events--the contents of which haven't been revealed yet, so we'll have to wait to know what activities are planned. Fall...
Gamespot

Gamescom Opening Night Live: The Biggest Games And Announcements

Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live was filled with big gaming news and announcements. Over the course of two hours, host Geoff Keighley introduced more than 30 games, including much-awaited sequels to long-dormant projects as well as completely new IP. With so much to keep track of, it can be overwhelming, so we put together a list of the very biggest games to catch you up to speed.
Gamespot

KOTOR Remake For PS5 And PC Changes Developers, Still Two Years Away - Report

The upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for PlayStation 5 and PC has shifted developers, from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive, according to a new report. This was previously rumored, but Bloomberg reported that it is indeed true. During its earnings briefing recently, Embracer Group--which owns Aspyr and Saber--said one of its AAA games had changed developers, but did not name the project outright. Many believed it was the KOTOR remake.
Gamespot

Get Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered And PC Game Pass For A Great Price

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released on PC earlier this month to rave reviews. If you haven't picked it up yet, Newegg has a great bundle deal today. You can get a Steam key and three months of PC Game Pass for only $67. This bundle is only available today, but it's definitely the most enticing deal we've seen since the game launched.
Gamespot

Aya Neo Air Review - Small Form Factor, Big Time Performance

Handheld gaming PC manufacturer Aya Neo has released multiple truly impressive devices over the past year, including the Aya Neo Pro and Aya Neo Next, which has the best build quality of any handheld gaming device I've used. Aya Neo's first couple forays into the market were slightly bigger and bulkier than the Switch OLED, and they already push the limits of what I see as a portable device from a practical standpoint--though they aren't nearly as large as Valve's Steam Deck. With handheld PC gaming growing more popular with the help of the Steam Deck, some prospective buyers may be looking for a device that packs power within a smaller shell.
Gamespot

Best Gamescom Trailers 2022

Gamescom has wrapped up, and in this video we're taking a look at the best trailers from the event. We got some surprise announcements, including reveal trailers for a Dune Awakening, a look at Sonic Frontiers, and Calliston Protocol, as well as a look at upcoming games like Lies of P. Check out the video for a look at all of the most exciting reveals.
Gamespot

Project Cars 1 And 2 Are Being Delisted Soon

Developer Slightly Mad's racing games Project Cars and Project Cars 2 will be delisted soon, and if there is some good news, it's that both titles are on sale right now ahead of their removal. In a statement, Slightly Mad said both games are being removed due to expiring car...
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Ketchcrash Guide: How To Complete The Season Of Plunder Activity

Destiny 2's Season of Plunder has brought with it a new seasonal activity, one that leans heavily into the pirate adventure theme that you'll be engaging in for the next three months. Ketchcrash is naval warfare but with a Destiny twist, as you'll be exploring the Reef on your very own Eliksni spaceship.
Gamespot

New Tales From The Borderlands Is Coming October 21

Gearbox Software has announced that New Tales from the Borderlands, a spiritual successor to Telltale Games' Tales from the Borderlands, is coming on October 21. The new game won't be a direct follow-up to the original game; instead, New Tales from the Borderlands will follow a new cast of characters.
The Packages

The Packages

We have no news or videos for The Packages. Sorry!
