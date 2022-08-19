If you are a fan of snorkeling, Sarasota is the place for you. One of the premier spots is off Crescent Beach in Siesta Key. Snorkeling is great for anyone who is intrigued by mesmerizing oceanic views and who does not want to spend time learning to scuba dive. Point of Rocks is the main snorkeling attraction since it's known for its terrific coral reefs. Another beautiful spot to snorkel in Sarasota is Nokomis Beach in South Casey Key. Although not known for its coral reefs, it is known for its wide variety of fish making for a terrific snorkeling sight. Just tie up your boat and enjoy yourself!

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO