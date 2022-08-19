ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

The heat is on along with late day storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Typical summer pattern to continue through the weekend and beyond. Look for a good chance for late day storms each and every afternoon through Tuesday of next week. High pressure located to the east of Florida in the Atlantic will bring winds out of the SE which will collide with the west coast sea breeze everyday during the late afternoon and evening. Before the storms arrive look for sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A storm in Ellenton leaves extensive damage in Colony Cove

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The sudden, violent thunderstorm that ripped through the Colony Cove subdivision Sunday damaged at least 31 homes, Manatee County officials said Monday. The storm came through around 5:30 p.m. and was originally only thought to have damaged only 12 to 14 homes, said Manatee County Public...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Late day storms in the forecast this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see mainly late afternoon and early evening storms through the rest of the work week through the weekend. That means we will see generally sunny skies to start the days and then increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms developing along the sea breeze as it moves inland. Those storms will then move back toward the Gulf during the evening hours.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
territorysupply.com

8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida

Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ask the FPL Energy Experts on Aug 23

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Join ABC7 on August 23 with special guests from FPL to take viewer calls and questions about smart energy usage. The FPL energy experts will be taking calls about hurricane preparedness, lowering your power bill, and conserving more energy in your household. The number to call...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Cyclone#Tropical Depression#Gulf Of Mexico#Nhc#Nnw
941area.com

How to Enjoy Sarasota by Boat

If you are a fan of snorkeling, Sarasota is the place for you. One of the premier spots is off Crescent Beach in Siesta Key. Snorkeling is great for anyone who is intrigued by mesmerizing oceanic views and who does not want to spend time learning to scuba dive. Point of Rocks is the main snorkeling attraction since it's known for its terrific coral reefs. Another beautiful spot to snorkel in Sarasota is Nokomis Beach in South Casey Key. Although not known for its coral reefs, it is known for its wide variety of fish making for a terrific snorkeling sight. Just tie up your boat and enjoy yourself!
SARASOTA, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations

Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota deputies find missing endangered woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing elderly woman that had been believed to be in danger due to health-related issues. Rachelle Schwartzberg left Doctor’s Hospital at 7 p.m. Monday and had been seen in Bradenton. “Schwartzberg has been located safe. Thank you for any and all assistance,” the sheriff’s office said at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cltampa.com

This Florida house comes with a private lazy river

A home just south of Tampa Bay featuring an incredibly elaborate water feature is currently floating on the market. Located at 18156 Bredette Ave., in Port Charlotte, the 3,078-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an open floor plan, imported Italian tile, a Florida room and more.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County begins shoreline work at Nathan Benderson Park

Sarasota County has begun a $517,803 Shoreline Stabilization Project at Nathan Benderson Park. The work will repair damage done in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the damage to the southern shoreline of the park's main lake amounted to wave damage. The length of the 3.6-mile lake allowed waves to gain significant force during the hurricane to do the damage.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Meats and cheeses? Yes. Crime? No.

Fire assist: Police and fire personnel were alerted to three people struggling in a current while swimming from a boat near Jewfish Key. Upon arrival nearby, police and fire responders learned a personal-watercraft operator aided the three in returning to their boat. Fire-rescue personnel met the boat at the Coquina Beach boat ramp to medically check the three, who were reported to be uninjured. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office personnel and personnel with Bradenton Beach police also assisted. The boat departed with all hands following the incident.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice’s SharePoint Hospital to close

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A hospital that’s been a mainstay in downtown Venice for decades will be closing Sept. 22. ShorePoint Health Venice on Monday announced plans to focus on outpatient services, where consumer demand is growing. The multistory hospital on the north end of The Rialto will close...
VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy