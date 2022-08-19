Davenport, IA- A Mexican Citizen who resided in West Liberty was sentenced Thursday to over 2 years in prison on identity theft and fraud charges. 50-year-old Silvano Marez Rios was sentenced Thursday, August 18th, to 33 months in prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a social security number, and illegal reentry.

WEST LIBERTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO