Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke ready for his encore performance

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke has studied every play from his 2021 season at Miami. There are some plays he’s evaluated much more than the others. And they’re not the highlight-reel entries, either. Van Dyke’s right arm is carrying a significant amount of No....
