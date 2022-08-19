Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City SquareDeanLandMarietta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
CBS 46
Atlanta nonprofit executive director calls food insecurity ‘a crisis situation’ in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The executive director of a local non-profit is calling food insecurity a crisis situation in Georgia. Open Hand Atlanta Executive Director Matthew Pieper tells CBS46 that many of the people hit the hardest by pandemic aftershocks and inflation, are senior citizens. ”When you talk about seniors,...
CBS 46
Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
CBS 46
Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was “swatted” early Wednesday morning by a 911 caller who is upset over some of Greene’s political views. According to Rome police, officers responded to reports around 1 a.m. of a person being shot several times within city limits. “When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” police said in a statement. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Transitioning your garden from summer to fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As summer winds down and the temperature cools, you might need some help in the garden! Pike Nurseries horticulturist Kara Ziegler stopped by CBS 46 with tips to help your garden transition from summer to fall.
CBS 46
Experts report disparities between gun ownership and firearm training
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s firearm industry reports a significant gap between the number of new gun owners and people undergoing firearm training. Mitchell O’Neal-Mitchell, director of operations and training at Stoddard’s Range and Guns in Atlanta said there is more interest in the firearm than learning how to use it – despite the importance.
CBS 46
Atlanta radio host captures suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at ATL
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta radio host stumbled upon the suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport soon after deplaning. “I tweeted the photo out saying, ‘hey, it looks like they, you know, have who could be the suspect in custody at the airport,’” said Brian Moote.
CBS 46
Why were Atlanta police officers charged so quickly in Rayshard Brooks’ death?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan were originally charged in 2020 with lightning speed by the previous Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. The two officers were charged within 5 days of the death of Rayshard Brooks during an encounter with the officers. Some...
CBS 46
Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire as sheriff’s deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin’s home have filed a lawsuit in federal court. Latoya James died May 4, 2021, after Camden County deputies with a warrant knocked down the...
CBS 46
Bird flu outbreak in Henry County threatens Georgia’s Poultry industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - State health officials are sounding the alarm after detecting bird flu in Henry County. Officials found the H5N1 virus at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove. For the past three days, several state and federal agencies have been working to contain the virus. The...
CBS 46
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
CBS 46
Atlanta council member pushes to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a push from an Atlanta city council member to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence in court. It’s in response to Young Thug’s RICO charges. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the rapper’s lyrics implicate murder and gang life....
CBS 46
Noah’s Ark remains closed; the community reminisces about school field trips
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) - An animal sanctuary in Henry County remains closed after state health officials detected bird flu on the property. Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been in the community for nearly 30 years. The gates to the facility were closed to public once again on Tuesday...
CBS 46
Nonprofit paying Atlanta residents to come to town hall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Southern Center for Human Rights is continuing a conversation around police use of force and they’re paying community members to be a part of it. Organizers tell CBS46 the hope is the town halls make communities safer in the long run. Devin Franklin is...
CBS 46
2 people shot in Johns Creek, 1 deceased
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Johns Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bramshill Drive. According to police, officers responded to a trouble unknown call at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot. Police say two people...
CBS 46
Stockbridge Amphitheater to host HispaniFest Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Stockbridge Amphitheater will host the 2022 edition of HispaniFest Oct. 1. The city is partnering with the Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance Organization to host the event and raise awareness of National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year’s festival will bring together salsa acts such as...
CBS 46
Lawsuit reveals connection between Midtown shooter and victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Court documents obtained by CBS46 appear to show a connection between Raissa Kengne and the men she’s accused of shooting and killing in midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon. Victims Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners were two of 29 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne...
CBS 46
Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are dead and another person is in the hospital after a triple shooting Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta. The shooting spree started at a high-rise condo building on West Peachtree Street where two people were shot. Then, another person was shot a few blocks away on Peachtree.
CBS 46
Saving Ourselves Symposium highlights people of color in LGBTQ+ community
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was an opportunity to uplift and shine a light on a segment of the LGBTQ2+ community that for far too long has been left behind. The Southern AIDS Coalition held its Saving Ourselves Symposium in Atlanta this weekend. People from all over the southeast attended.
CBS 46
‘He loved fiercely and with his whole heart’ Midtown shooting victim remembered
ATLANTA, Fulton County (WGCL) – CBS 46 News is learning more about each of the three victims of Monday’s shooting in Midtown. Many are remembering the victims for their kindness and dedication to the work that they do. Among them is 60-year-old Michael Shinners, a beloved property manager...
CBS 46
Openly gay Georgia lawmakers warn of potential rollback of marriage equality
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - LGBTQ rights are top of mind for some Georgia Democrats who worry that the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court could send decisions about same-sex marriage back to the states, as the court did with abortion. Three openly gay Georgia lawmakers held a news conference at the state...
