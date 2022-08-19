ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 46

Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was “swatted” early Wednesday morning by a 911 caller who is upset over some of Greene’s political views. According to Rome police, officers responded to reports around 1 a.m. of a person being shot several times within city limits. “When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” police said in a statement. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’
ROME, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Transitioning your garden from summer to fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As summer winds down and the temperature cools, you might need some help in the garden! Pike Nurseries horticulturist Kara Ziegler stopped by CBS 46 with tips to help your garden transition from summer to fall.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Experts report disparities between gun ownership and firearm training

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s firearm industry reports a significant gap between the number of new gun owners and people undergoing firearm training. Mitchell O’Neal-Mitchell, director of operations and training at Stoddard’s Range and Guns in Atlanta said there is more interest in the firearm than learning how to use it – despite the importance.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta radio host captures suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta radio host stumbled upon the suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport soon after deplaning. “I tweeted the photo out saying, ‘hey, it looks like they, you know, have who could be the suspect in custody at the airport,’” said Brian Moote.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire as sheriff’s deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin’s home have filed a lawsuit in federal court. Latoya James died May 4, 2021, after Camden County deputies with a warrant knocked down the...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Nonprofit paying Atlanta residents to come to town hall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Southern Center for Human Rights is continuing a conversation around police use of force and they’re paying community members to be a part of it. Organizers tell CBS46 the hope is the town halls make communities safer in the long run. Devin Franklin is...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

2 people shot in Johns Creek, 1 deceased

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Johns Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bramshill Drive. According to police, officers responded to a trouble unknown call at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot. Police say two people...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
CBS 46

Stockbridge Amphitheater to host HispaniFest Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Stockbridge Amphitheater will host the 2022 edition of HispaniFest Oct. 1. The city is partnering with the Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance Organization to host the event and raise awareness of National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year’s festival will bring together salsa acts such as...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

Lawsuit reveals connection between Midtown shooter and victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Court documents obtained by CBS46 appear to show a connection between Raissa Kengne and the men she’s accused of shooting and killing in midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon. Victims Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners were two of 29 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne...

