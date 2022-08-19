ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was “swatted” early Wednesday morning by a 911 caller who is upset over some of Greene’s political views. According to Rome police, officers responded to reports around 1 a.m. of a person being shot several times within city limits. “When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” police said in a statement. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’

ROME, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO