ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 14

Marnell Peacock
9d ago

Sad to hear about this. But never Chase after no money your life is more important. Report it the cops will get them. The company will reimburse you for the pay

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man fatally shot in lobby of Brooklyn NYCHA complex

A 51-year-old man was shot to death in the lobby of a troubled Brooklyn NYCHA complex — a year after another fatal shooting in the same entryway, cops said Sunday. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest in the lobby of the Linden Houses building on Wortman Ave. near Van Siclen Ave. in East New York about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The wounded man was rushed to Brookdale ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Edgemere, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Far Rockaway, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Violent Crime#Nyc Cab Driver
Complex

Notorious B.I.G. Mural Vandalized in Brooklyn

The NYPD is looking to track down the vandal responsible for defacing a Notorious B.I.G. mural in Brooklyn. As reported by CBS News, a Biggie mural located at the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill was vandalized on Friday, as someone spray painted the rapper’s face and wrote the words “East Coast” across the painting.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers left disgusted by video of sucker punch at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.Just as shocking is what happens next.Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Shocking sucker punch KOs man at Brooklyn Mall

NEW YORK -- A brutal sucker punch was captured on video at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn.Two people are seen walking up behind a 36-year-old man. One of them then punches the victim in the head, knocking him out.The incident happened Saturday at around 6 p.m.Police said the attack was unprovoked.The victim had serious injuries, but is in stable condition.Police are looking for the suspect.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsLI

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges — New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced theindictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
WTNH

Man seriously injured in shooting on State Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to State Street, in the area of Warren Place and May Street, around 7:40 p.m. Responding officers said they located a 48-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WOLB 1010AM

NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males

Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Comments / 0

Community Policy