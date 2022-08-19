Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday
Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sent back down
Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Luke Bard: Optioned to Triple-A
Bard was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's loss to the Athletics. Bard will return to Triple-A after he pitched one scoreless inning Sunday versus Oakland. The relief pitcher has produced a 1.80 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 15 innings in nine appearances with the Rays and Yankees this season. Bard will remain a top candidate to be promoted down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Raking since return to Triple-A
Mitchell has hit safely in 14 of 15 games since being demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a .352/.429/.648 line with three homers, a steal, 12 RBI and 11 runs in that time. He's hit his first two triples of the season during this hot streak as well. All in all,...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Strong in last two rehab outings
Boyd (elbow) generated a pair of one-inning, two-strikeout scoreless efforts for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and Sunday. The pair of spotless showings are the latest indication Boyd could serve in a key bullpen role down the stretch for the Mariners. The veteran left-hander has generated scoreless efforts in five of his six rehab appearances, and he's now logged eight innings overall with the Rainiers ahead of what will likely be a Sept. 1 activation.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Exits Friday's game
Trevino exited Friday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent foot injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Trevino was hit by a pitch on his foot in the top of the eighth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced behind the dish in the bottom of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Gott: Resumes throwing
Gott (forearm) started playing catch Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gott has been out for just over two weeks with a right forearm strain, but he's making steps in the right direction. It's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Throws another live BP
Glasnow (elbow) faced Triple-A Durham hitters in live batting practice Sunday and is expected to repeat the activity again Wednesday before beginning a rehab assignment, Patrick Kinas of Westwood One reports. According to Kinas, Glasnow threw approximately 23 pitches in the session, which came two days after he and the...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Shines in longest career start
Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays
Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Rosenthal: Dealing with lat injury
Rosenthal (hamstring) left his rehab appearance Tuesday with a lat injury and is getting checked out by a doctor Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The Brewers picked up Rosenthal from the Giants at the deadline, but his unfortunate injury history hasn't changed with his new team. Thoracic outlet syndrome and hip surgery wiped out his entire 2021 season, and he's since dealt with both hamstring and lat troubles. Whether or not he has time to make it back from his latest setback before the end of the season is unclear.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: X-rays negative
Trevino underwent X-rays on his foot Friday that came back negative, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. Trevino was replaced defensively in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday after being hit by a pitch in the top of the eighth, but he isn't believed to be dealing with any structural damage in his right foot. He should be considered day-to-day for now, while Kyle Higashioka will likely see additional looks behind the plate if Trevino is forced to miss time.
