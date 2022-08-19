ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Atlanta chamber wants to attract a new generation of poll workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metro Atlanta Chamber is urging companies to promote the role of poll worker. Georgia citizens can sign up to be a poll worker through the non-partisan website. More than 2,300 people signed up across 60 Georgia counties in 2020 when the chamber launched the initiative in collaboration with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, according to Dave Williams, senior vice president of policy for the chamber.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

‘Save the Video Store!’ hits Underground Atlanta Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The immersive experience Save the Video Store! will come to Underground Atlanta Sept. 16 with a new twist. This edition of the event will be a horror-themed experience just in time for Halloween!. The Marietta edition was drenched in nostalgia for the late 1980s and early...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death. Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children. Officials say officers responded to a home on...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Grilling Tips & Recipes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Registered Dietitian Jeremy Hudson gives grilling tips & recipes. For more information visit: Walmart.com, follow POMWONDERFUL on social media. Sponsored By: Parker’s Plate.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Atlanta Public Schools#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
CBS 46

Crews put out fire near Cobb County courthouse

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews put out a fire over the weekend near the Cobb County courthouse. According to officials, “Crews from Marietta and Cobb fire departments contained a fire near the roof of one of the buildings at the courthouse complex.”. The fire was contained to a small...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 46

Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Summer Beauty, Health & Wellness Products

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Summer Beauty, Health and Wellness needs. Sponsored By: Bourbon Blonde Blog. The Gaiam Suspension Trainer retails for $24.98 and is available at Gaiam.com. Nails.INC Sephora Plant Power. The...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

‘Mobilization for Peace’ event held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large group of people gathered for a community “Mobilization for Peace” event in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. It was held at Memezz Soul Food restaurant on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Volunteers handed out resources to those in need. Business owners say...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
LITHONIA, GA
CBS 46

Lithonia K-9 officer goes missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A member of the Lithonia Police Department’s Canine Unit has gone missing. Officer Perro disappeared around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Flakes Mill Road and River Road. Police are still searching the area. As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, Lithonia Police said there was a K-9...
LITHONIA, GA
CBS 46

Man shot and killed at Cobb County apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed at the District at Vinings Apartments in Cobb County early Sunday morning. Cobb County police officers were sent to the 1400 building in the complex just before 4 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene. The killer is still at large.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy