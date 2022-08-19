Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Atlanta chamber wants to attract a new generation of poll workers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metro Atlanta Chamber is urging companies to promote the role of poll worker. Georgia citizens can sign up to be a poll worker through the non-partisan website. More than 2,300 people signed up across 60 Georgia counties in 2020 when the chamber launched the initiative in collaboration with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, according to Dave Williams, senior vice president of policy for the chamber.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy hosted a ‘high energy’ rap battle in Atlanta Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A “high energy” rap battle was hosted by Atlanta rap pioneer Pastor Troy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of attendees enjoyed an intense, back-and-forth rap battle, food and other entertainment at the 6IX Restaurant and Lounge on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
CBS 46
‘Save the Video Store!’ hits Underground Atlanta Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The immersive experience Save the Video Store! will come to Underground Atlanta Sept. 16 with a new twist. This edition of the event will be a horror-themed experience just in time for Halloween!. The Marietta edition was drenched in nostalgia for the late 1980s and early...
CBS 46
‘Turning water into ice’ | Nonprofit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to fighting, police have connected the infamous, self-proclaimed water boys of Atlanta to a list of crimes over the years. But a new local organization says it was specifically created to be a solution. At 2185 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, the white building...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and...
CBS 46
26 alleged gang members accused of targeting Atlanta celebrities and others
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Monday the arrest and indictment of 26 people she alleges were part of a criminal gang that carried out several home invasions at the homes of Atlanta celebrities. The indictment alleges members of the Drug Rich Gang — a...
CBS 46
Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death. Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children. Officials say officers responded to a home on...
CBS 46
Grilling Tips & Recipes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Registered Dietitian Jeremy Hudson gives grilling tips & recipes. For more information visit: Walmart.com, follow POMWONDERFUL on social media. Sponsored By: Parker’s Plate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Residents, city leaders unite for community clean-up on Atlanta’s west side
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large group of volunteers, residents and city leaders united for the annual community cleanup in the English Avenue neighborhood on Atlanta’s west side on Saturday. The event, organized by the B-Aware Foundation, served as a big reminder to many people that there are a...
CBS 46
Politics at the pharmacy | Georgia’s new abortion law affecting patients, doctors
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Georgians are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s an unintended result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes Misoprostol...
CBS 46
Crews put out fire near Cobb County courthouse
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews put out a fire over the weekend near the Cobb County courthouse. According to officials, “Crews from Marietta and Cobb fire departments contained a fire near the roof of one of the buildings at the courthouse complex.”. The fire was contained to a small...
CBS 46
Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in Paulding County School District
Georgia special needs powerlifter invited to World Championship in England. According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders. Updated: 6 hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
CBS 46
Summer Beauty, Health & Wellness Products
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Summer Beauty, Health and Wellness needs. Sponsored By: Bourbon Blonde Blog. The Gaiam Suspension Trainer retails for $24.98 and is available at Gaiam.com. Nails.INC Sephora Plant Power. The...
CBS 46
‘Mobilization for Peace’ event held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large group of people gathered for a community “Mobilization for Peace” event in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. It was held at Memezz Soul Food restaurant on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Volunteers handed out resources to those in need. Business owners say...
CBS 46
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
CBS 46
Excel Church holds ‘Free Groceries To Go’ food drive despite fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church Worldwide is going ahead with its Free Groceries To Go food drive despite a massive fire that tore through the church. The church has held the food drives on a regular basis for 15 years; the previous drive was July 2. Less than a...
CBS 46
Lithonia K-9 officer goes missing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A member of the Lithonia Police Department’s Canine Unit has gone missing. Officer Perro disappeared around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Flakes Mill Road and River Road. Police are still searching the area. As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, Lithonia Police said there was a K-9...
CBS 46
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family gathering in Atlanta on Saturday evening has been identified as Ava Phillips. Family members of Phillips confirmed her death and provided CBS46 News with pictures of her. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in...
CBS 46
Man shot and killed at Cobb County apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed at the District at Vinings Apartments in Cobb County early Sunday morning. Cobb County police officers were sent to the 1400 building in the complex just before 4 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene. The killer is still at large.
Comments / 0