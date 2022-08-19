Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sent back down
Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Struggling early at Tacoma
Lewis owns just a .200/.231/.200 slash line and a 38.5 percent strikeout rate over the 26 plate appearances covering his first six games since being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma. The outfielder initially resisted the demotion to the Rainiers and consequently didn't play in his first game for the team until...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action
France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Luke Bard: Optioned to Triple-A
Bard was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's loss to the Athletics. Bard will return to Triple-A after he pitched one scoreless inning Sunday versus Oakland. The relief pitcher has produced a 1.80 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 15 innings in nine appearances with the Rays and Yankees this season. Bard will remain a top candidate to be promoted down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Strong in last two rehab outings
Boyd (elbow) generated a pair of one-inning, two-strikeout scoreless efforts for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and Sunday. The pair of spotless showings are the latest indication Boyd could serve in a key bullpen role down the stretch for the Mariners. The veteran left-hander has generated scoreless efforts in five of his six rehab appearances, and he's now logged eight innings overall with the Rainiers ahead of what will likely be a Sept. 1 activation.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Raking since return to Triple-A
Mitchell has hit safely in 14 of 15 games since being demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a .352/.429/.648 line with three homers, a steal, 12 RBI and 11 runs in that time. He's hit his first two triples of the season during this hot streak as well. All in all,...
CBS Sports
Royals' Jonathan Bowlan: Earns weekly honors
Bowlan was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Bowlan threw five scoreless innings for Double-A Northwest Arkansas versus Springfield on Sunday. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two. Bowlan's made six starts at the Double-A level since returning from Tommy John surgery, though he's struggled to a 6.48 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB over 25 innings. Sunday's outing matched his longest of the season at any level, and it may signal he's feeling more comfortable on the mound after the lengthy rehab process.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday
Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Still not starting
Hilliard isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Left-hander David Peterson is on the mound for the Mets on Saturday, so Hilliard will be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. Wynton Bernard is starting in left field and batting ninth.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Kevin Padlo: Designated for assignment
Padlo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Padlo was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Robert Stephenson was claimed off waivers from the Rockies on Saturday. Padlo has slashed .270/.345/.484 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI, 41 runs and 10 stolen bases over 67 games at the Triple-A level this year.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Exits Friday's game
Trevino exited Friday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent foot injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Trevino was hit by a pitch on his foot in the top of the eighth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced behind the dish in the bottom of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Gott: Resumes throwing
Gott (forearm) started playing catch Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gott has been out for just over two weeks with a right forearm strain, but he's making steps in the right direction. It's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Rosenthal: Dealing with lat injury
Rosenthal (hamstring) left his rehab appearance Tuesday with a lat injury and is getting checked out by a doctor Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The Brewers picked up Rosenthal from the Giants at the deadline, but his unfortunate injury history hasn't changed with his new team. Thoracic outlet syndrome and hip surgery wiped out his entire 2021 season, and he's since dealt with both hamstring and lat troubles. Whether or not he has time to make it back from his latest setback before the end of the season is unclear.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: X-rays negative
Trevino underwent X-rays on his foot Friday that came back negative, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. Trevino was replaced defensively in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday after being hit by a pitch in the top of the eighth, but he isn't believed to be dealing with any structural damage in his right foot. He should be considered day-to-day for now, while Kyle Higashioka will likely see additional looks behind the plate if Trevino is forced to miss time.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Shines in longest career start
Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
