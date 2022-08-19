ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

Driver flees from deputies, crashes on I-43, hides in Mequon basement

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVU14_0hNxuwiU00

A 41-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested after fleeing from deputies, causing a crash on I-43, and hiding in the basement of a Mequon home Thursday night.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO), deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on I-43 in Mequon due to a driving complaint around 8 p.m.

The suspect vehicle, an SUV, initially pulled over before fleeing. OCSO did not pursue the vehicle.

A few minutes later, OCSO received a 911 all about a two-vehicle crash on I-43 and County Line Road in Mequon involving the same SUV.

The crash resulted in one driver being injured, and the driver of the SUV fled on foot.

A search in the area began for the driver, including a K9 track. About an hour later, the Mequon Police Department received a 911 call from a homeowner on Fiesta Lane who believed someone was hiding in the basement.

Deputies and officers found a 41-year-old Sheboygan man at the home and he was arrested.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for medical clearance.

OCSO says charges have been referred to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office for fleeing/eluding, hit and run causing injury, second degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, resisting or obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mequon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan, WI
CBS Minnesota

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Skydiver killed after hard landing in Racine County

YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A skydiver is dead after a hard landing today, on Aug. 28 near the Skydive Midwest Property. The sheriff's office says just before noon, a 36-year-old man from Tennessee -- who was a professional skydiver and practicing for a competition -- landed in a pond near the Sylvania Airport.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia Bear Paw Beach drowning, girl dead

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police said a 6-year-old girl drowned at Bear Paw Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers and Caledonia Fire Department personnel arrived around 5:45 p.m. and learned the girl had been underwater for an "undetermined" amount of time. Fire department personnel started life-saving efforts and took the...
CALEDONIA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused; stealing $200K+ in aluminum beds, scrapping them

RACINE, Wis. - A 51-year-old Racine man is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in aluminum beds from a Racine business – and selling them for scrap. The accused is Roy McClinton Sr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Theft-movable property (>$100,000) Felony bail jumping. According...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released images of a vehicle they say is involved in a deadly hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum. It happened around 12:30 Sunday morning near 6th Street and Juneau Avenue. Milwaukee police say a vehicle ran a red light and hit the person in the crosswalk before...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others

MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 88, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy