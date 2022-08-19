Driver flees from deputies, crashes on I-43, hides in Mequon basement

A 41-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested after fleeing from deputies, causing a crash on I-43, and hiding in the basement of a Mequon home Thursday night.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO), deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on I-43 in Mequon due to a driving complaint around 8 p.m.

The suspect vehicle, an SUV, initially pulled over before fleeing. OCSO did not pursue the vehicle.

A few minutes later, OCSO received a 911 all about a two-vehicle crash on I-43 and County Line Road in Mequon involving the same SUV.

The crash resulted in one driver being injured, and the driver of the SUV fled on foot.

A search in the area began for the driver, including a K9 track. About an hour later, the Mequon Police Department received a 911 call from a homeowner on Fiesta Lane who believed someone was hiding in the basement.

Deputies and officers found a 41-year-old Sheboygan man at the home and he was arrested.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for medical clearance.

OCSO says charges have been referred to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office for fleeing/eluding, hit and run causing injury, second degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, resisting or obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.

