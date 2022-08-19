Read full article on original website
Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says
The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
Fundraiser held for family displaced by fatal fire
A fundraiser was held Sunday at the Don Laine Campground in Palmerton to raise money for Marcy and Jay Zelinsky and their family. An Aug. 9 fire destroyed the double home at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave. The Zelinsky family lived at 133 and were away on vacation at the time.
Workers at 24 nursing homes, including several in eastern Pa., put in notice to strike
EASTON, Pa. - More money from the state was supposed to help, but it hasn't been the magic cure for two dozen nursing homes across the state. Workers put in their notice to strike and are demanding fair negotiations. Employees say they're overworked and underpaid, and that new state funds...
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville
UNION TWP., Pa.— Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It had been found entangled in some trees in Union Township, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, who could not say whether the person was a male or female.
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Pottstown community still searching for answers nearly 3 months after deadly blast
For those who are lucky enough to still have a home near Hale Street in Pottstown, walking past the blast site is a painful memory every day. Justin Gibbs is still without a place to call his own.
Work on Reading women’s shelter begins
A project to house women in need is underway in Reading after two years of COVID-19 pandemic delays. Elected leaders, representatives of churches and advocates for homeless women applauded the groundbreaking of LightHouse Women & Children’s Shelter. “Now, we talk about timing from a human perspective. We’re way off...
Bethlehem woman recognized for volunteer work with ShelterBox
A volunteer in Bethlehem is being nationally recognized for her dedication to a charity that's getting disaster relief supplies to people who need it the most. Linda Mayger has been working with ShelterBox as an ambassador for three years, and during that time, she's been one of their top fundraisers in the country.
Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
Body of Missing Man Found in Hazle Township
The body of a missing man was found in Hazle Township on Monday. On Sunday, the State Police reported that Adrien Hacey, 43, had gone missing earlier that morning from a campsite along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, near Humboldt Industrial Park. Dive teams from Schuylkill County,...
Deadline to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County approaching
The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program is starting to wrap up in Lehigh County, but it's not too late to apply. In Lehigh County, you have until September 1 to apply for ERAP, as it's called, through Community Action of the Lehigh Valley. It's now limited to people who are...
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
1988 murder of Pennsylvania woman finally solved thanks to genetic genealogy testing
The 1988 murder of a Pennsylvania woman has finally been solved thanks to DNA evidence collected from a letter sent to a local newspaper a decade ago and from the victim's clothing. On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a press conference about...
