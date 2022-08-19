ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

sauconsource.com

Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says

The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
Times News

Fundraiser held for family displaced by fatal fire

A fundraiser was held Sunday at the Don Laine Campground in Palmerton to raise money for Marcy and Jay Zelinsky and their family. An Aug. 9 fire destroyed the double home at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave. The Zelinsky family lived at 133 and were away on vacation at the time.
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville

UNION TWP., Pa.— Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It had been found entangled in some trees in Union Township, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, who could not say whether the person was a male or female.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
John Christopher
WITF

Work on Reading women’s shelter begins

A project to house women in need is underway in Reading after two years of COVID-19 pandemic delays. Elected leaders, representatives of churches and advocates for homeless women applauded the groundbreaking of LightHouse Women & Children’s Shelter. “Now, we talk about timing from a human perspective. We’re way off...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem woman recognized for volunteer work with ShelterBox

A volunteer in Bethlehem is being nationally recognized for her dedication to a charity that's getting disaster relief supplies to people who need it the most. Linda Mayger has been working with ShelterBox as an ambassador for three years, and during that time, she's been one of their top fundraisers in the country.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash

CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Body of Missing Man Found in Hazle Township

The body of a missing man was found in Hazle Township on Monday. On Sunday, the State Police reported that Adrien Hacey, 43, had gone missing earlier that morning from a campsite along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, near Humboldt Industrial Park. Dive teams from Schuylkill County,...
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

