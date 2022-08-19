ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanham, MD

WJLA

3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Fairfax County trail, police say

HERNDON, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

SEE IT | Car slams into Gaithersburg home causing massive blaze

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 62-year-old driver is in critical condition after slamming their vehicle into a townhome in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon, Montgomery County fire officials said. Montgomery County fire crews are at the scene of the collision that caused two houses to catch fire. The incident happened around...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

As Howard Co. students return to school, Guilford Elementary wins prestigious green award

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Howard County Public School system has a lot to be proud of starting a new school year on Monday. Guilford Elementary School became just the 8th school in Maryland to win the National Wildlife Federation Green Flag Award for achievements in educating students on sustainability and how to practice healthy environmental habits daily. This is in fact Guilford's second time winning the "Green Flag Award" and only the 128th school in the nation to win the award.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WJLA

From security to bus routes, Arlington welcomes students back to school with new changes

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Public Schools welcomed back students Monday with a lot of changes. Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán says there are new start and end times which has helped make the bus system more efficient since there are fewer bus routes. The change also makes sure more students can spend more time in the classroom.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Fairfax City Restaurant Week with Capital Ale House

7NewsDC — Fairfax City Restaurant Week kicks off today, with 27 restaurants slashing prices for lunch and dinner all week long. Joining us with a preview of their mouthwatering menu are Fairfax City's Chris Bruno and Chef Jacqueline of Capital Ale House. Learn more at fairfaxcityrestaurantweek.com.
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

Inside look at Dulles' lost & found area, and how you can file a claim at all DMV airports

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — 7News got a tour Friday of an area you’ve probably never seen, unless you lost something at the airport – the TSA’s lost and found at Dulles. The TSA says it’s very common for people to forget to grab all their things after going through a security checkpoint. The agency holds items that are left for about 30 days in rooms at all three major area airports.
DULLES, VA

