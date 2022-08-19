Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
WJLA
Father charged for leaving child inside vehicle stolen by suspect in Arlington: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. — A father is facing consequences after his car was stolen with his child inside. According to the Arlington Police Department, on Sunday one of their officers was flagged down by a vehicle owner whose car was stolen after he left it idling with his child inside just after 6 p.m.
WJLA
2 Suitland High School students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. Sources tell 7News that one of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his...
WJLA
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Fairfax County officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was caught in the grill of their car.
WJLA
Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Fairfax County trail, police say
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
WJLA
SEE IT | Car slams into Gaithersburg home causing massive blaze
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 62-year-old driver is in critical condition after slamming their vehicle into a townhome in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon, Montgomery County fire officials said. Montgomery County fire crews are at the scene of the collision that caused two houses to catch fire. The incident happened around...
WJLA
WATCH: Baltimore firefighters welcome fallen member's stepdaughter at school
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The stepdaughter of a Baltimore firefighter killed in the line of duty received a warm welcome Monday on her first day of school. Firefighters stepped up to form a long line of extended support for Mila. She was also handed a flower bouquet. Mila's stepmom,...
WJLA
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the...
WJLA
Car bursts into flames on outer loop of Beltway near Greenbelt, nobody injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Twitter user @realmoe0 captured a startling photo of a vehicle fire Saturday on the outer loop of the Beltway, prior to the BW Parkway in Greenbelt. The incident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. The Prince George's County Fire Department told 7News...
WJLA
More than 160,000 students in Montgomery County, Md. return to school Monday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After months of summer vacation, hundreds of thousands of public-school students in Montgomery County are heading back to class. Montgomery County is the largest public school district in the state of Maryland with more than 160,000 students enrolled. There are 210 schools and over...
WJLA
Fun, games & free haircuts: Arlington Co. first responders host public safety block party
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — First responders from Arlington County police, fire and more held a public safety block party Saturday, inviting the public for some fun and games, along with some education. The event was held at Kenmore Middle School on S. Carlin Springs Road from noon until 5...
WJLA
Metro service suspended on Silver, Blue lines; GM Clarke says 'trespasser' on tracks
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Blue and Silver Line service was suspended Saturday between McPherson Square & Arlington Cemetery and Clarendon due to an unauthorized person on the tracks outside Rosslyn Saturday evening, WMATA officials said. Metro also said that riders should expect delays to Franconia-Springfield and Wiehle-Reston East due...
WJLA
Service restored to Metro lines after report person struck by train at Foggy Bottom: WMATA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro's Silver and Blue Lines were delayed Sunday morning after reports that a person was struck by a train at Foggy Bottom, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). Shortly before 10 a.m., Metro said train delays were no longer expected. Trains were single-tracking...
WJLA
Masks to be optional for PGCPS students starting next week: Superintendent
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Masks will be optional for students at Prince George's County Public Schools beginning next week, according to new information Monday from Superintendent Monica Goldson. She cited improving COVID-19 statistics. Prince George’s County was the only county in Maryland, and one of just a...
WJLA
These 9 DMV districts are welcoming back students for 2022-23 school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday is the start of a new school year for nine school districts across the DMV. Watch 7News live here. Here's what you need to know or can expect as students return to the classrooms:. The District:. D.C. Public Schools:. About 50,000 students are getting ready...
WJLA
As Howard Co. students return to school, Guilford Elementary wins prestigious green award
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Howard County Public School system has a lot to be proud of starting a new school year on Monday. Guilford Elementary School became just the 8th school in Maryland to win the National Wildlife Federation Green Flag Award for achievements in educating students on sustainability and how to practice healthy environmental habits daily. This is in fact Guilford's second time winning the "Green Flag Award" and only the 128th school in the nation to win the award.
WJLA
From security to bus routes, Arlington welcomes students back to school with new changes
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Public Schools welcomed back students Monday with a lot of changes. Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán says there are new start and end times which has helped make the bus system more efficient since there are fewer bus routes. The change also makes sure more students can spend more time in the classroom.
WJLA
Blind caregiver doesn't let disability slow her down from caring for Bethesda seniors
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Bethesda, Md. blind caregiver is being recognized for her service to seniors living in the community. Michelle Lindsay is a legally blind immigrant from Jamaica who came to the Maryland area in 2015. “I came to the United States with an issue going on...
WJLA
Fairfax City Restaurant Week with Capital Ale House
7NewsDC — Fairfax City Restaurant Week kicks off today, with 27 restaurants slashing prices for lunch and dinner all week long. Joining us with a preview of their mouthwatering menu are Fairfax City's Chris Bruno and Chef Jacqueline of Capital Ale House. Learn more at fairfaxcityrestaurantweek.com.
WJLA
Inside look at Dulles' lost & found area, and how you can file a claim at all DMV airports
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — 7News got a tour Friday of an area you’ve probably never seen, unless you lost something at the airport – the TSA’s lost and found at Dulles. The TSA says it’s very common for people to forget to grab all their things after going through a security checkpoint. The agency holds items that are left for about 30 days in rooms at all three major area airports.
