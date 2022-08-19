ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation

A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
CONVERSE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Multiple cars involved in rollover crash on the Northside of town

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple cars were involved in a rollover vehicle crash that shut down a portion of the Southeast Loop 410 access road. The accident happened Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. on the Northside of town. No life-threatening injuries were reported, according to police on the scene, only...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teens detained following reports of a shooting at Walmart

Eight people have been detained following a shooting at a Walmart in Converse, Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were called Saturday afternoon for a shooting in progress at a Walmart on FM-78. According to officials, the Walmart and houses behind were cleared out. Deputies say...
CONVERSE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA gifted new sculpture to beautify downtown campus

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA has accepted the gift of a new sculpture which will beautify the downtown campus. Crews began installing the 18-foot sculpture. Renowned sculptor, Fletcher Benton created the piece, titled Drum Rhythm Number 11. It weighs 3,500 pounds and depicts a drum and drumsticks. UTSA's Vice President...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The weekend will kick off with a warm humid start and possible showers

SAN ANTONIO - The month of August is running 1.3 warmer than normal. Given the trend on long range models, we may have left 100 days behind for now. Total rainfall at the airport is 7.21” since January 1st. So far, 2022 remains the driest year on record. Long range models continue to indicate potential tropical systems in the Atlantic. These are “modelcanes,” and not real storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Vet Memorial’s James Peoples 71-yard TD. NOMINEE #2: MacArthur’s Anthony Cantu fumble TD. NOMINEE #3:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

