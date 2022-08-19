Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for choking girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend after she found him asleep at an intersection, police say. The incident happened on the 11000 block of Fire Canyon on June 27th. According to court records, the suspect’s girlfriend went to his residence to check...
foxsanantonio.com
Security guard attacked by man inside Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Shops at Rivercenter Downtown. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall along East Commerce Street near Alamo Plaza. Police said the security guard approached a man who was walking inside the...
foxsanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
foxsanantonio.com
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
foxsanantonio.com
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after pepper-spraying 71-year-old property owner for being evicted
Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman with a charge of injury to the elderly after she pepper-sprayed a property owner after being evicted. 31-year-old Larrietta Holmes allegedly pulled up to the property when the 71-year-old man was checking on the property. Witnesses saw her enter and then flee the...
foxsanantonio.com
Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation
A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people shot after suspects came into their apartment asking for gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot after two suspects entered their apartment asking about a gun and then opened fire on the Southeast side. Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive at 3:46 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two suspects went...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot in head after argument with partner escalates, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is fighting for her life after an argument with her partner escalated, according to San Antonio police. Officials were called to 3000 Ivy Ridge Ln Saturday morning for a shooting in progress. According to police, the couple was arguing and began to wrestle for a...
foxsanantonio.com
Multiple cars involved in rollover crash on the Northside of town
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple cars were involved in a rollover vehicle crash that shut down a portion of the Southeast Loop 410 access road. The accident happened Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. on the Northside of town. No life-threatening injuries were reported, according to police on the scene, only...
foxsanantonio.com
Teens detained following reports of a shooting at Walmart
Eight people have been detained following a shooting at a Walmart in Converse, Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were called Saturday afternoon for a shooting in progress at a Walmart on FM-78. According to officials, the Walmart and houses behind were cleared out. Deputies say...
foxsanantonio.com
Wrong-way driver crashes head on into another vehicle along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was hospitalized after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on accident. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday along U.S. Highway 281 near Josephine Street on the North Side. Police said the wrong-way driver slammed into the car driven by the woman. Investigators say the...
foxsanantonio.com
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke hospitalized after 'bacterial infection'
Texas Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke has had to put his campaign on pause due to illness. O’Rourke says he was hospitalized Friday in San Antonio for a bacterial infection. After receiving IV antibiotics, doctors told him to go home and rest. The Democratic nominee for the Governor...
foxsanantonio.com
Classes called off at Boone County elementary school due to staff shortage
A west Virginia elementary school was not able to open for classes Friday due to a staff shortage. In a tweet posted at 6:40 Friday morning, Boone County schools announced Van Elementary would be closed for the day. The superintendent says a large number of staff members were off and...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA gifted new sculpture to beautify downtown campus
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA has accepted the gift of a new sculpture which will beautify the downtown campus. Crews began installing the 18-foot sculpture. Renowned sculptor, Fletcher Benton created the piece, titled Drum Rhythm Number 11. It weighs 3,500 pounds and depicts a drum and drumsticks. UTSA's Vice President...
foxsanantonio.com
Experts fear grocery inflation could lead to nutrition issues for children
SAN ANTONIO - Inflation is easing in some areas, but economists say you might be feeling it in your grocery bill through the end of the year. Grocery prices rose by 13.1% in July from a year before, and restaurant prices were up 7.6%, according to the Labor Department. The...
foxsanantonio.com
The East Central ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approves $240 million bond proposal
SAN ANTONIO – East Central ISD Board has unanimously approved calling for a School Bond Election in November. The $240 million proposal was developed by the community and district administration and addresses increasing enrollment, safety, and energy-efficient learning environments. The bond would also go towards building new elementary schools...
foxsanantonio.com
The weekend will kick off with a warm humid start and possible showers
SAN ANTONIO - The month of August is running 1.3 warmer than normal. Given the trend on long range models, we may have left 100 days behind for now. Total rainfall at the airport is 7.21” since January 1st. So far, 2022 remains the driest year on record. Long range models continue to indicate potential tropical systems in the Atlantic. These are “modelcanes,” and not real storms.
foxsanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Vet Memorial’s James Peoples 71-yard TD. NOMINEE #2: MacArthur’s Anthony Cantu fumble TD. NOMINEE #3:...
