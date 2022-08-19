MyPath2ASU tool minimizes credit loss, shortens the time for students to complete 4-year degree from ASU. The Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) and Arizona State University have formed a new alliance that provides students at any of the district’s nine colleges with a seamless transfer experience using the unique MyPath2ASU program for student success in achieving a four-year degree from ASU.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO