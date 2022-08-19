ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU professor recognized for urban heat resiliency research

Report creates guidance for urban planners nationwide to help keep cities cool. Sara Meerow, associate professor in Arizona State University's School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning and affiliate faculty member of ASU’s Urban Climate Research Center, was selected as a recipient of the Arizona chapter of the American Planning Association's Open Category Award for her research report “Planning for Urban Heat Resilience.”
ASU, Los Angeles Community College District partner on transfer-pathways collaboration

MyPath2ASU tool minimizes credit loss, shortens the time for students to complete 4-year degree from ASU. The Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) and Arizona State University have formed a new alliance that provides students at any of the district’s nine colleges with a seamless transfer experience using the unique MyPath2ASU program for student success in achieving a four-year degree from ASU.
