JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A swollen Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Mississippi’s capital city Monday, days after storms dumped heavy rain, but water levels were starting to recede. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the water did not rise as high as expected. Earlier projections showed about 100 to 150 buildings in the Jackson area faced the possibility of flooding. “We thank the Lord most of all for sparing so many of our residents,” Lumumba said during a news conference with emergency officials. The National Weather Service said the Pearl River had crested at about 35.4 feet (10.8 meters). That is short of the major flood stage level of 36 feet (10.97 meters).

