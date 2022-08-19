ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

NebraskaTV

Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Staying healthy at the fair

AXTELL, Neb. — With the state fair beginning Friday, it's important to remember that while fun is at the top of the to-do list, safety and preventing illnesses should be kept in mind. Two Rivers Public Health Department RN Jacki Connery talked with NTV more on this topic on...
AXTELL, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: 1868 Foundation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A charitable group going strong since 1989 helps keep the State Fair growing all these years. We spoke with 1868 Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Koepke.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Properly trimming your pets nails

KEARNEY, Neb. — If you are like most pet owners, trimming the nails can be intimidating, but Hilltop Pet Clinic’s Cheryl Moyer has some tricks of the trade to share. “You want to make sure that you know where the quick is before you trim,” said Moyer. The quick is the part of your pet’s that bleeds if you cut the nails too short because it has nerves and blood vessels. If you can see where the quick begins, you can safely cut the nails.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK sweeps Minot and Midwestern

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release courtesy of UNK athletics:. Junior outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 25 kills and 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney hit .371 to sweep both Minot State (-16, -10, -13) and Midwestern State (-21, -13, -17) Friday at the annual Rosella Meier Fall Classic. This was the season-opening day...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Local bars welcomed the 2022 football season with Cornhusker fans

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Cornhuskers looked to be victorious in their season opener yet that was not the case. Early Saturday many Husker fans got together at watch parties as the day started full of hope for the Cornhusker loyals. “I love it when people come here instead...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings College blanks Trinity International in season opener

DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Hastings College football team opened up its season by shutting out Trinity International 28-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco defense was asked to take the field first and did so with a bang as Beasley Ihegworo stopped Melvin Bobo for a three yard loss on the game's first play from scrimmage. From there the defense forced a three-and-out giving the Hastings offense a short field.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings College esports club transitions to varsity sport

Hastings College has a new varsity sport: esports!. The team began as a club program in 2021, starting with just 21 players. The team has now grown to almost 40, eight of which are on scholarship. Players compete in a number of different games and while they’re not traditional, Head...
HASTINGS, NE

