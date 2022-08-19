Read full article on original website
Related
Remember the Endless Shrimp at Beefsteak Charlie’s in Danbury?
Do you remember when restaurants used to throw food in your face? True 'All-you-can-eat' establishments? I loved the all-you-can-eat shrimp and salad bar at Beefsteak Charlie's. We used to go to the Danbury, Westport, and Enfield, Connecticut locations, and I loved the flagship restaurant in New York City. Beefsteak Charlie's...
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
Annual Milford Oyster Festival kicks off this weekend in downtown Milford
The annual Milford Oyster Festival will kick off this weekend.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and supplies
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Puerto Rican Parade rocks downtown Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of marchers and colorful floats took over the streets of downtown Hartford for the Puerto Rican Parade on Sunday. First responders kicked things off with Puerto Rican pride at Bushnell Park, with off-the-chart energy. With music that made you want to dance and Puerto Rican flags as far as the […]
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
WCVB
Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
Eyewitness News
Small Business Spotlight: Healthy is the Way
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News headed to Hartford and checked out Healthy is the Way. “I was in bed with my husband, he was falling asleep, it was around 11 o’clock at night and I said to him I have an idea. I want to open up a meal prep service, catering to gluten free and dairy free. And he looked at me, and he said are you crazy?” said Jill Spunberg.
Naugatuck Connecticut Horror Fest Is A Cut Above The Rest
Not a drop of blood ever appeared on film, but the thought and the images were still frightening. The original Halloween came out in 1978 and they didn't need to gross people out with a ton of blood and gore, it was pure fright from the mind of co-writer and director John Carpenter. An icon of the horror industry, a genre with a very enthusiastic and passionate fanbase.
Register Citizen
Whole Foods looks to open new store in Old Saybrook
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Rhode Island developer has plans to open a Whole Foods supermarket in Old Saybrook at the intersection of Spencer Plains Road and Route 1. Carpionato Group has signed an agreement with the upscale Texas-based supermarket chain to occupy...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
Register Citizen
Torrington’s Celebrate Belonging event set for Aug. 26
TORRINGTON — The B.E.R.E.A.D.Y. Project, with sponsorship from the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging council, is hosting an all ages family-friendly event Aug. 26. The Celebrate Belonging event will be from 4-8 p.m. on Main Street in Torrington and will include food, music, and family activities...
Video shows large black bear crossing the road in Easton
Video shows the bear crossing South Park Avenue and Riverside Lane on Aug. 13.
Eyewitness News
Free groceries given to New Haven families in need
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Local grocers in the city of New Haven are giving back to 1200 Elm City families. It’s an extension of a program that provides free meals to students during the school year. Hi there, we at the John Martinez school in New Haven. Things...
ctexaminer.com
Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location
OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
Eyewitness News
Puerto Rican parade kicks off in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford is celebrating Puerto Rican culture with its annual Puerto Rican parade. Thousands of people gathered at Bushnell Park on Sunday to celebrate Puerto Rican culture. Residents celebrated with food and music. Residents say they are proud to be Puerto Rican and appreciate the celebration. “I...
NewsTimes
$2.1M Bethlehem home’s 40 acres include Christmas tree farm, shooting range
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s one thing to have more than 40 acres of land that’s nothing but wide-open space. It’s another thing to have so much acreage that’s also filled with amenities. The property belonging to the home on 119 Judge Lane in Bethlehem falls in the latter category.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
trumbulltimes.com
Duchess, Connecticut's own fast food chain, has been a family affair since 1956
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One day back in 1971, 16-year-old Edward Koleszar got a call from his brother, a short-order cook at the Duchess restaurant on Post Road in Fairfield. They were short handed and needed help, pronto. He showed up that day,...
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
Comments / 0