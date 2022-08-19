Read full article on original website
Tulsa Air And Space Museum Community Disappointed After NASA Launch Scrubbed
The launch of NASA's Artemis I mission was canceled on Monday because of fuel leaks. The cancellation left several people who were gathered at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum disappointed because they had great seats to watch the launch. Despite the disappointing outcome, many that were present say they are still excited for the next attempt.
Tulsa Regional Tourism Names New President; Plans For More Big Events
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Regional Tourism has appointed a new president to continue to bring more visitors to the city. There are several attractions bringing people to Oklahoma from the PGA to big-name concerts at the BOK Center. Renee McKenney joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about her plans in her new role.
TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa
TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
Wagoner County Polo Team To Hold Tournament Benefiting Law Enforcement
TULSA, Okla. - A Wagoner County polo team is preparing for a tournament that will benefit local law enforcement. News On 6's Meredith McCown visited the Grand Central Stables Polo and Country Club in Haskell to talk with the organizers for the event. Tickets can be purchased online, find more...
Authorities Remove Plane That Crashed Into Keystone Lake
The Oklahoma Lake Patrol pulled an airplane out of Lake Keystone Sunday, one day after it crashed, injuring the pilot and passenger. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the pilot as 66-year-old Bruce Forbes of Collinsville, and the passenger as 19-year-old Bailey Neville of Tulsa. Forbes operates a flight school to give pilots instruction in tailwheel aircraft.
University Of Tulsa Students Could Help NASA With Future Lunar Missions
NASA is getting ready to launch Artemis 1 on its return journey to the moon and a project by TU students could help with future lunar missions. The project came about after NASA failed to anchor to a comet by drilling to its surface in 2014, but some former seniors and a junior at TU came up with a solution.
Tulsa Police Investigating Overnight Robbery Near 21st Street and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department responded to the scene of a robbery near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. TPD said the victim was assaulted after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning by three men who stole his jewelry and other personal items before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang.
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather
--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
Tulsa Church Helps Celebrate Woman's 100th Birthday
A Tulsa church helped celebrate a special lady's 100th birthday on Saturday. Alma Jewell has always been eager about life. In fact, Jewell says her parents told her she was born into the world before the doctor could arrive, which was round 8 a.m. on a Monday on a farmhouse in the country.
No Serious Injuries After SUV Driver Crashed Into Broken Arrow Home
Troopers are investigating after an SUV driver crashed into a house. Authorities said it happened around in Broken Arrow just after 6:30 Saturday evening near E. 71st and S. 305th E. Ave. OHP said the driver was speeding when he veered off the road and hit the home. Troopers ay...
Deputies Arrest Washington County Man Accused Of Several Burglaries
A Washington County man is behind bars, accused of several burglaries spanning three counties. Deputies arrested Tyson Boyd earlier this month. They said he was involved in several thefts in Washington, Rogers, and Tulsa counties. Deputies found more than $100,000 worth of stolen items while searching his home, including guns,...
Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest
An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Stalking By Broken Arrow Police
Broken Arrow Police arrest a woman who they say harassed her neighbors while posing as a different neighbor. Police say Sara Bennett created fake accounts on a website that partners with the City of Broken Arrow to anonymously report code violations. Officers say Bennett was posing as a neighbor and...
