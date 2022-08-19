Read full article on original website
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Visit Missouri's Largest Drive-In TheaterTravel MavenCadet, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
Daniel J. “Danny” Picha, 30, Imperial
Daniel J. “Danny” Picha, 30, of Imperial died Aug. 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mr. Picha was a groundskeeper for a golf course. He was a 2010 graduate of Seckman High School, where he was captain of the hockey team and played on the golf team. His love for hockey began when he was just 3 years old following in the footsteps of his father and older brother. The three of them also loved playing golf together. He learned the game as a child and, as a junior in high school, qualified for the 2009 state golf tournament. When he was not playing golf, he was either at the gym, playing sports with his nephews or playing cornhole with his brother. Born Dec. 31, 1991, in St. Louis, he was the son of Tom and Karen (Zielinski) Picha.
Carleen Marie (Alvino) Licari, 67, Hillsboro
Carleen Marie (Alvino) Licari, 67, of Hillsboro died Aug. 26, 2022. Mrs. Licari was a homemaker. She donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine in the hope that her gift may help lead to a cure for lymphoma. Known as “Maw Maw,” she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Born Nov. 13, 1954, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Dolores Alvino.
David Joe Reece, 75, Herculaneum
David Joe Reece, 75, of Herculaneum died Aug. 24, 2022, at his home. Mr. Reece was a retired police sergeant with the Pevely Police Department. Born April 26, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Marsden) and Nathan Ashley Reece. He is survived by his...
Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County
An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
Jefferson College goes with Cardinal Vending
Jefferson College has hired its third on-campus food vendor in the last 16 months. The college’s Board of Trustees voted 4-0 at a special meeting on Aug. 4 to award Cardinal Vending, Fenton, a contract that will cover the next two school years. Board members Gary Davis and Ron...
Pet spot: Persian cat Frosty demands attention
Frosty, a male Persian cat, demands attention, owner Susan Coleman of De Soto said. “Frosty meows a lot,” Coleman said. “It’s like he wants to be near you all the time. I would say he’s whining.”. Coleman said the photo was taken in December 2021. “The...
Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road
A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
Arnold teens arrested in connection with vandalism at park
Three Arnold teenagers allegedly were caught spray-painting the skate park ramps at Ferd B. Lang Park in Arnold, and police believe the 14-year-old boys previously vandalized the park’s restrooms. The damage from all four incidents of vandalism at the park was estimated at about $2,250, Arnold Police reported. Officers...
Vehicles damaged at High Ridge landscaping business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating damage to two pickups and a van parked outside Bluegrass Landscape and Snow Management South, 13014 Gravois Road, in High Ridge. In addition, doors to two of the company’s other pickups were found open, and it appeared someone was trying to steal at least one of the five vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Three hurt in crash of minivans on Hwy. B
A Festus man suffered moderate injuries while two others had minor injuries in a crash of two minivans Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, on Hwy. B near Morse Mill. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Vicki Wehrle, 65, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan south on Hwy. B north of Circling Hawk Drive east of the Morse Mill area at 3 p.m. when she crossed into the northbound lane and the front of her van hit the front of an oncoming 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by a 15-year-old boy from Festus.
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash on Old Hwy. 21
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, Aug. 28, on Old Hwy. 21 in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Julia Heidemann, 27, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra south in the 7800 block of Old Hwy. 21 at 8:03 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road and the car hit a tree.
Pevely man suspected of stealing rental van in Arnold
A 49-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a van from Avis Car Rental, 4039 Jeffco Blvd., south of Arnold. The white 2016 Ford E-350 van is worth about $30,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The van was stolen from the business between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5....
Pickup, trailer, tools stolen from outside Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from outside a home in the 14100 block of Hwy. TT south of Festus. When the truck and trailer were stolen, tools, batteries and other items altogether valued at about $41,400 were inside them, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for alleged meth possession
A 64-year-old Pacific man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine after he was pulled over in Eureka. Officers stopped him after the city’s license plate detection system alerted them that someone was driving a pickup that had warrants connected to it, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:15 p.m....
911 Dispatch will spend $5.4 million on new radios
Jefferson County 911 Dispatch plans to spend about $5.4 million to buy at least 831 communication devices and related items for the emergency response agencies it serves. “We will provide new hand-held radios to all police, fire and ambulance agencies we dispatch for,” 911 Dispatch Chief Travis Williams said. “We dispatch for 16 fire, five ambulance and six police agencies and for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The new radios will replace radios we first started providing in 2012.
