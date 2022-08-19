Daniel J. “Danny” Picha, 30, of Imperial died Aug. 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mr. Picha was a groundskeeper for a golf course. He was a 2010 graduate of Seckman High School, where he was captain of the hockey team and played on the golf team. His love for hockey began when he was just 3 years old following in the footsteps of his father and older brother. The three of them also loved playing golf together. He learned the game as a child and, as a junior in high school, qualified for the 2009 state golf tournament. When he was not playing golf, he was either at the gym, playing sports with his nephews or playing cornhole with his brother. Born Dec. 31, 1991, in St. Louis, he was the son of Tom and Karen (Zielinski) Picha.

