COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More sun and less rain for a majority of the workweek, which is a far cry from the last couple weeks. That means you’ll really be feeling the heat!. It will be mostly sunny Monday. Hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible between mid afternoon and early evening, especially south/east of Columbus, but overall coverage is only around 10%.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO