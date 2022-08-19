Read full article on original website
WTVM
City of Columbus employee pay study still underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pay study for Columbus city employees is still in the works after starting early this year. It’s on the table again at City Council Tuesday morning. Pay compression and the fact that a study hasn’t been done since 2006 is what sparked the initiative. Times are changing, and Mayor Skip Henderson said he hopes this study will equal out pay grades for long-time employees.
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 08/26/22: Pet Owners Battle Inflation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society on Milgen Road hosted a pet food pantry for needy pets whose owners feel the crush of record inflation. It’s called the “No Empty Bowls Pet Food Pantry”. It’s perfect timing, because more and more pet owners are struggling, some...
WTVM
Keep Columbus Beautiful invites community to 28th annual clean-up day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful invites Columbus, Fort Benning and Phenix City residents to participate in the largest river clean-up in the southeast, averaging about 10,000 volunteers each year. The 28th Annual Help the Hooch clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 to 11:30. Local school...
WTVM
Goodwill partners with city of Columbus for hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Goodwill of Southern Rivers Career Services partnered with the city of Columbus to host a ‘Work for Your City” job fair at Columbus Civic Center. Today’s fair was designed to allow Columbus residents to work where they live. Goodwill Career Center manager Denise...
WTVM
Ala., Ga. Power offering rebate for smart thermostat purchases
Harris Co. officials, law enforcement address reported online threats to Harris Co. High School. Scattered showers and storms today will become fewer and farther between over the weekend.
WTVM
Hot, muggy but pretty dry start to workweek
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More sun and less rain for a majority of the workweek, which is a far cry from the last couple weeks. That means you’ll really be feeling the heat!. It will be mostly sunny Monday. Hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible between mid afternoon and early evening, especially south/east of Columbus, but overall coverage is only around 10%.
WTVM
NASA prepares for launch Monday, “War Eagle” to join the ride
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The successor of NASA’s space shuttle program will be on full display Monday morning at Cape Canaveral, Florida with some connections to Auburn University. Watching from home will be many men and women from Alabama who helped make the mission possible. (”I’m most excited about...
Girl Scouts fight Alabama school’s dress code: ‘All bodies are different’
Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system, saying students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.”. Marcie Gaylor, the volunteer experience coordinator for Girl Scouts of...
Paws Humane Society to give out free pet food, pet supplies Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Times are tough for many people right now, including pet owners. On Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pets for Life program at Paws Humane Society will host a drive through pantry for anyone who needs cat food, dog food and other supplies for their pets, according to […]
CPD unveils new vehicles and uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has a brand-new fleet of vehicles around town. Officers themselves are also suited in new gear from head to toe. The department hopes the new look will help boost officer morale. This is so much more than just a new look for Columbus Police Department Officers. Department […]
WTVM
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
Two car theft attempts using trending method failed, says Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Across the country, there is trending car theft method that works on Kia vehicles made in 2011 and later and Hyundai vehicles made in 2015 or later. Thieves are able to start the cars with tools other than car keys. Fortunately, there have only been two attempts to use this method in […]
wtvy.com
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
WTVM
Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday - some would call it the biggest of the century!. Ms. Annie Mae Hodge is turning 100 in just a few days! Hodge was born on September 3, 1922. Hodge was married to Mr. M.C. Hodge and has no children.
WTVM
Two arrested in business scam investigation in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested two people on theft of property charges after a scam investigation. On Aug. 27, Auburn police arrested 33-year-old Darius Jermaine Briscoe and 22-year-old Taliyah Breshae Oliver on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree. The arrests stem from an...
Opelika-Auburn News
Breaking: I-85 northbound blocked by tractor trailer spill just south of Exit 60
Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to the vicinity of Exit 57. Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer carrying a load of pallets slipped off the shoulder of the interstate, with the truck flipping onto its side and the trailer turning and spilling out the pallets.
WTVM
Man arrested in Columbus with stolen vehicle from LA
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man with a stolen SUV from Los Angeles was arrested in Columbus on Aug. 26, Muscogee County sheriff says. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, Vilasack Soulivong was seen driving a stolen 2022 For Escape through Muscogee County by the sheriff’s office Sex Offender Task Force and Uniform Patrol Bureau.
Online threat made against Harris County High School
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the […]
90 pounds of bologna seized and destroyed, CBP says
Border officers had to destroy 90 pounds of pork bologna that they seized along with a shipment of tramadol.
