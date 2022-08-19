ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Driven: 2022 Kia EV6 Wind Is The Goldilocks-Standard EV

Welcome to the Goldilocks Kia EV6 - the 2022 Wind model, which frankly, sounds like a lot more than it is. In reality, it's the perfect mid-range trim for the all-new EV6, equipped with some nice tech and sporting eye-catching good looks. CarBuzz has had another crack at test driving the EV6, frankly, because this EV deserves a second look. Kia made waves in the auto industry when it debuted this swoopy EV, and it still holds presence on the road today.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Driven: The 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Is A Semi-Affordable Luxury EV

While we were enamored by the BMW iX M60 and its 610-horsepower electric motors, its $108,900 price tag is too far out of reach for most buyers. The same goes for many luxury-branded electric vehicles; the Cadillac Lyriq is $62,990, Jaguar I-Pace is $71,300, and even the "affordable" Tesla Model Y is $65,990. What this segment needs is an entry-level model with a decent badge and reasonable performance. Perhaps the 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron can be that entry?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Famous BMW Tuner Hands Lamborghini Urus An 830 HP Mega-Upgrade

If you're looking for a rapid SUV with an exotic badge, there are several options to choose from. Aston Martin's DBX707 is a fine choice, but if you're looking for something Italian, the Lamborghini Urus is the one to have until the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue arrives. In anticipation of that, the Raging Bull recently unveiled the Urus Performante, a more hardcore version with 657 horsepower and a Rally Mode.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4s Arrive In America

We will be the first to admit the Monterey Car Week series of events is challenging to cover. There are dozens of events going on simultaneously in multiple locations around the vast Monterey area, meaning private events like the delivery of the first two Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 models may have slipped under the radar. But after we saw the images rolling in of these two retro hybrid supercars, we had to give this V12 duo an extra dose of fame.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CarBuzz.com

Genesis Electrified G80 Gets Big Price Tag And Wider Availability

Over a year ago, the Genesis Electrified G80 has finally touched down in the United States. The company's first-ever electric vehicle suffered some setbacks and was beaten to the local market by the smaller GV60. Still, the electric sedan seems to have been worth the wait, as the automaker has finally announced local specifications and pricing while expanding its availability to four more states than were originally planned.
CARS
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmel#Jaguar Land Rover#Vehicles#Range Rover House#North American#Monterey Car Week#The Sv Carmel Edition#Rolls Royce Cullinan#The Carmel Edition#The Sv Signature Suite#Club Table#Dartington Crystal
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

56K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy