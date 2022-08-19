ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Watsonville plane crash: Video shows debris falling from sky, explosion

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsVx7_0hNxs6Gt00

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people and a dog died after a plane crash in the city of Watsonville Thursday afternoon. Authorities said two small private planes crashed in mid-air around 3 p.m. in Santa Cruz County.

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

Once the planes collided above Watsonville Municipal Airport, they crashed to the ground. One plane was then engulfed in flames.

New video obtained by KRON4 shows debris falling from the sky due to the crash, which catches the attention of nearby residents. Later in that video around the 0:42 mark, an explosion can be seen once the planes hit the ground.

One single-engine (smaller) plane and one twin-engine (larger) plane were involved in the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. One person was on board the single-engine plane, and two were on the twin-engine plane.

Officials say two pilots were trying to land before their planes collided. One plane crashed into one of the airport’s hangar buildings, and the other crashed into a field at the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Calabasas Road.

KRON On is streaming news live now

As of Friday, the victims’ names have not been released. Officials said all victims were adults.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland crash leads to freeway backup

OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash has led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash of a single vehicle is blocking the right lane as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was reported on fire to the CHP at 3:33 […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Remembering ‘Possum Stu’ one of the Watsonville plane collision victims

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two planes collided at the Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday, leaving three people and a dog dead. Stuart Camenson, 32, was piloting a single-engine Cessna 152 while practicing touch-downs and liftoffs on the runway at the airport, according to his family. " He had already successfully completed four that day and was about to complete The post Remembering ‘Possum Stu’ one of the Watsonville plane collision victims appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
City
Watsonville, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Three victims killed in deadly Watsonville plane crash identified

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three people killed after two small planes collided while trying to land in Watsonville. According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner Jim Hart, the victims killed in Thursday's crash were 75-year-old Carl Kruppa of Winton, 67-year-old Nannette Plett-Kruppa of Winton, and 32-year-old Stuart Camenson Santa Cruz. A dog also died in the crash.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Fire at Oakland homeless encampment

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Department is working at putting out a blaze at the Wood Street homeless encampment, according to California Highway Patrol. A “large amount of smoke” was reported in the area at 7:31 a.m. This particular encampment has had several recent fires. One on July 11 filled the East Bay air […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Private Planes#Traffic Accident#Buena Vista Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
KION News Channel 5/46

100 firefighters battling massive San Francisco apartment building fire, two injuries

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV) - A 3-alarm fire is burning at an apartment building at McCallister Street and Divisadero Street.  The San Francisco Fire Department says more than 100 firefighters are working on getting the fire under control that is burning near Alamo Square.  UPDATE: 3-ALARM FIRE AVOID AREA PIO ON SCENE -- OVER 100 The post 100 firefighters battling massive San Francisco apartment building fire, two injuries appeared first on KION546.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County had a hoot of a time Saturday. According to firefighters, an owl caught in a kite wing was stuck in a tree at Sea Cliff Beach. A ladder was set up, and a firefighter climbed up to free the owl. The kite string was The post Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRON4 News

Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KSBW.com

Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

One with life-threatening injuries after Gilroy shooting

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Gilroy on Tuesday afternoon left a man with life-threatening injuries, the Gilroy Police Department said. Police responded to the shooting just after 3:00 p.m. at Christmas Hill Park, which is located at 7049 Miller Avenue. The victim was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, police said. […]
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont

An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Woman hospitalized in Oakland shooting Tuesday afternoon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after the department received a shot-spotter notification. They found […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flight instructor talks about dangers at Watsonville Airport following deadly crash

WATSONVILLE – Pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after the deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville on Thursday.Flight instructor Orhan Baser has been flying for more than 15 years. Even before his students can fly on their own, they need to know every safety procedure."For every state of the flight, there's a checklist portion. From pre-flight checklist, engine run, taxi, pre taxi, before takeoff, run up checklist, climb checklist, cruise checklist, descend checklist," Baser told KPIX 5. "Checklist. Checklist. Checklist."He teaches his students to watch for other pilots in the sky and to always communicate with...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy