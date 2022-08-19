Watsonville plane crash: Video shows debris falling from sky, explosion

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people and a dog died after a plane crash in the city of Watsonville Thursday afternoon. Authorities said two small private planes crashed in mid-air around 3 p.m. in Santa Cruz County.

Once the planes collided above Watsonville Municipal Airport, they crashed to the ground. One plane was then engulfed in flames.

New video obtained by KRON4 shows debris falling from the sky due to the crash, which catches the attention of nearby residents. Later in that video around the 0:42 mark, an explosion can be seen once the planes hit the ground.

One single-engine (smaller) plane and one twin-engine (larger) plane were involved in the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. One person was on board the single-engine plane, and two were on the twin-engine plane.

Officials say two pilots were trying to land before their planes collided. One plane crashed into one of the airport’s hangar buildings, and the other crashed into a field at the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Calabasas Road.

As of Friday, the victims’ names have not been released. Officials said all victims were adults.

