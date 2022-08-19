Read full article on original website
Warren County Sheriff‘s Office arrests man for setting fire to partner
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made arrests on Thursday and Saturday. One arrest involved aggravated domestic violence, while the other was for an outstanding capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance. One arrested for setting fire to domestic partner. Vicksburg 911 received a call from the Merit Health...
Children’s of Mississippi seeing rise in RSV cases
JACKSON, Miss. – Children’s of Mississippi is seeing rising cases of RSV among children at the state’s only children’s hospital as well as in its clinics and Emergency Department. Case numbers have not reached the level seen last summer, when 316 patients from the emergency department...
Record breaker: Madison hunters capture state record alligator on the Pearl River
JACKSON — It didn’t take long for the first record to fall during Mississippi’s alligator hunting season. Madison residents Jim Denson and Richie Denson set a state record by bagging an alligator measuring 10 feet, 2 inches long Sunday on the Pearl River. The catch set the...
Vicksburg board sets Thursday hearing on city budget
Vicksburg residents have the opportunity to get a look at the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget at a 5:30 p.m. public hearing Thursday at the Robert M. Walker building. City officials are looking at a proposed $33.12 million budget for FY 2023 that does not include employee pay raises but has money to hire a civil engineer and an urban planner. Both positions, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has said, are necessary for the city’s future.
CALLED TO SERVE: Hawkins United Methodist Church pastor received early call to ministry
At a young age, Harrell Moore knew he was going to be a minister. “The Lord called me to the ministry when I was a teenager,” the new pastor of Hawkins United Methodist Church said. “I was under conviction of determining the Lord was calling me to the ministry, so I went and met with our minister and talked with him. He shared with me his experience of the call. I talked to my parents and other people — friends — and finally made that decision to surrender to God’s call in my life and entered the ministry.”
OUTLOOK: 87-year-old paddles the Mississippi River for Guinness Record
He rubbed his eyes. Initially, the thought was he was tired. But after further observation, it was clear that 87-year-old Dale “Greybeard” Sanders was dabbing away tears as he recollected on the past seven years of his life. Since 2015, Sanders began chasing and setting records as the...
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Brad Eldridge is just doing his part
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Brad Eldridge, a local business owner who picks up trash in the downtown area. Elridge is the owner of Parish Waterfowl Company in Downtown Vicksburg, which sells custom duck calls, coffee and outdoor items. What made you want to start...
Gators fall to Germantown in Red Carpet Bowl
Germantown only had two big plays Friday night against Vicksburg High — one in the first quarter and one in the final minute. Nisaiah Bass took a screen pass 40 yards for a touchdown on Germantown’s first play from scrimmmage, and defensive back Krystian Parker broke up a pass in the end zone with about a minute left. The two bookend plays gave Germantown a 10-6 victory over Vicksburg in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl.
FRAZIER: A stinking solution for hard-working people
For those who didn’t catch the news on the front page of the paper this past Wednesday, I thought you might like to know that state test scores for the Vicksburg Warren School District showed there was an increase in proficiency for the 2021-22 school year. This is something...
Playmakers 2022: Former VHS star Nick Anderson gets a do-over with Tulane
Editor’s note: This story appears in the 2022 edition of “Playmakers,” The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine. Copies of “Playmakers” are available at The Vicksburg Post’s office at 1106 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg. Nick Anderson wanted a do-over. The 2021 season...
Who’s Hot
Warren Central running back Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns in a 48-6 win over Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. Hall scored on runs of 68 and 4 yards, both in the first half. Warren Central will return to action on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7...
Warren Central romps past Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl
Warren Central worked the late shift in the Red Carpet Bowl, but it didn’t have to put in a lot of hours. Darius Carter and Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, Jack Wright threw two touchdown passes, and the Vikings routed Forest Hill 48-6 in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl on Friday.
Manchester Academy shuts out Porter’s Chapel
Porter’s Chapel Academy honored one of its football greats on Friday night, but the current roster didn’t feel much like celebrating afterward. Jake White scored two touchdowns, and Manchester Academy blew open a close game by scoring 24 points in the second half on its way to a 38-0 victory over Porter’s Chapel.
Sports column: Compiling our local college roster is an enjoyable chore
About 20 years ago, when the internet was young and boy bands roamed the Earth, a young and intrepid sports writer at The Vicksburg Post was tasked with a simple assignment — find where all of our local college football players were playing and compile a list. Whether it...
