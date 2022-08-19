ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Labor Day events in San Antonio for 2022 – Enjoy the long weekend with this list of things to do & fun activities!

San Antonio Labor Day weekend 2022 is almost here, and the city is preparing for an exciting and fun long weekend to come!. Labor Day is customarily observed as the unofficial end of summer when families start to pack up their summer homes and head home, while American beaches close for the year. But, this does not mean that the fun stops, as Labor Day events in San Antonio start and people start getting busy with their plans for the perfect Labor Day weekend in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ktswblog.net

San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes

AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
SAN MARCOS, TX
usatales.com

Top 10 Intriguing Haunted Hotels In San Antonio Tx

Staying in haunted hotels in San Antonio Tx may seem the least likely option to make you feel scared. But, they are packed with apt horror-inducing ingredients. This may be a surprise since San Antonio is one of the most populated cities in the United States that offers a good balance of urban and suburban vibe. It has bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
msn.com

O'Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O'Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went...
EL PASO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Beto O'Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness

A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

What Lurks Beneath This San Antonio Home? Private Caves Are Conversation Pits Like No Other

People driving on Creek Loop in San Antonio, TX, may think this unassuming home is part of a neighborhood park. It isn’t, but it does hold a secret. “The piece of property is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s basically like being in your own park. The house is just a traditional house, but the cavern is what makes it really special,” says listing agent Lori Largen, with JBGoodwin Realtors®.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PLANetizen

San Antonio Considering Major Development Code Overhaul

San Antonio has spent the year considering 193 amendments to its unified development code, with a City Council committee hearing on the changes held last week and a full council vote expected in October. “On Thursday, the committee learned that of all proposed changes, city staff only recommended two be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
