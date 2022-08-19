Read full article on original website
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
An investor buying spree, not a housing shortage, drove San Antonio's home price surge
Investors purchased 46% of homes in Bexar County in 2021, according to a report by the National Realtors Association.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Labor Day events in San Antonio for 2022 – Enjoy the long weekend with this list of things to do & fun activities!
San Antonio Labor Day weekend 2022 is almost here, and the city is preparing for an exciting and fun long weekend to come!. Labor Day is customarily observed as the unofficial end of summer when families start to pack up their summer homes and head home, while American beaches close for the year. But, this does not mean that the fun stops, as Labor Day events in San Antonio start and people start getting busy with their plans for the perfect Labor Day weekend in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
San Antonio announces schedule for 7th annual UNESCO World Heritage Festival
Five full days of cultural events.
ktswblog.net
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes
AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
Over 80 new San Antonio homes for sale in Southside neighborhood
The homes come with stainless steel kitchen appliances.
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Looking to plan the perfect date? Whether it’s your first date or your 500th, there are tons of fun things to do in San Antonio for couples. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great time. With these 50 free and cheap date ideas in San Antonio, you can have a night to remember without breaking the bank.
MySanAntonio
Holt Cat exec leads charge to attract diverse workforce to industry under-represented by women
Holt Cat, like many companies in the heavy equipment industry, is having trouble finding workers — especially following the economic disruption wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its website lists 320 job openings across Texas and Oklahoma. Eighty of those are in the San Antonio area, including more than 30...
usatales.com
Top 10 Intriguing Haunted Hotels In San Antonio Tx
Staying in haunted hotels in San Antonio Tx may seem the least likely option to make you feel scared. But, they are packed with apt horror-inducing ingredients. This may be a surprise since San Antonio is one of the most populated cities in the United States that offers a good balance of urban and suburban vibe. It has bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.
msn.com
O'Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O'Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went...
Lauded San Antonio coffee shop asks for help after major car accident
One of Folklores Coffee House's owners was hospitalized.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness
A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
MySanAntonio
What Lurks Beneath This San Antonio Home? Private Caves Are Conversation Pits Like No Other
People driving on Creek Loop in San Antonio, TX, may think this unassuming home is part of a neighborhood park. It isn’t, but it does hold a secret. “The piece of property is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s basically like being in your own park. The house is just a traditional house, but the cavern is what makes it really special,” says listing agent Lori Largen, with JBGoodwin Realtors®.
PLANetizen
San Antonio Considering Major Development Code Overhaul
San Antonio has spent the year considering 193 amendments to its unified development code, with a City Council committee hearing on the changes held last week and a full council vote expected in October. “On Thursday, the committee learned that of all proposed changes, city staff only recommended two be...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger
Austin indie-rockers A Giant Dog unleashed their rowdy mix of punk, glam and garage rock at the Paper Tiger on Saturday. Think No Think opened the show.
New SAISD superintendent Jaime Aquino ready to serve teacher-first mission
SAISD's new leader is big on representation, community, and dancing.
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
mySanAntonio.com
