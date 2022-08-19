Read full article on original website
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim
Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish home fire
Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a home fire about 11 a.m. Monday on Hidden Hollow Drive in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said witnesses reported smoke was coming from the attic. When responders arrived, they entered the home and extinguished the fire quickly. The...
Georgia man arrested, charged with brother’s murder after human remains found, police say
Dahlonega, Ga. — A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year,...
Cleveland woman's death remains under investigation
A young Cleveland woman was found dead at a local motel Aug. 19 and investigators are continuing to probe the cause. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a reported unresponsive person in a guest room at M Star Motel on North Main Street. Because...
ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega has been charged with murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related...
Two transported to hospital after wreck on Toccoa Highway
A rollover wreck Friday near Clarkesville sent two people to the hospital with apparent minor injuries. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of SR 17/Toccoa Highway and Bob Patton Road about two miles north of Hills Crossing. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 71-year-old Candace Krefft of...
Woman arrested for hit-and-run that left one man dead in Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local agencies, have solved the case of who they say hit a man several days ago and kept going. Deputies were called out to the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way on the morning of Aug. 21 for reports a man lying on the ground and car parts scattered along the road.
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
MPD Police Reports: 12-year charged after stabbing another with a pen; woman found dead in hotel room; mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 18 – 25, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Stolen Vehicle –...
31st-annual Hands Across the Border bringing enforcement efforts to Rabun County this week
More than 30% of the people who died in traffic crashes in Georgia during the Labor Day holiday weekend from 2016 to 2020 were the result of a driver whose blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) level was over the 0.08 legal limit in Georgia and 63% of fatal drunk driving crashes in Georgia during the Labor Day holiday weekend involved a driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit. That’s according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
ACCPD makes arrest in deadly hit-and-run wreck, victim identified
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run wreck: police say a Madison County man, 36 year-old Antonio Reyes-Velasquez of Hull, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene of a Monday night at Highway 29 North and Harve Mathis Road in Athens. A 52 year-old man identified as Marvin Morton of Kings Circle in Athens was killed in the two-vehicle collision. Valesquez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges that include vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.
Man dies in car accident on US Route 29
A 52-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a car accident at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis Road, the release said. Initial investigation...
Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies
Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested. Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis. The Lithonia resident was...
Police arrest driver who fled scene of fatal Athens wreck
A Northeast Georgia man is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit and run in connection with a fatal accident Monday night in Athens. Police say Antonio Reyes Velazquez, 36, of Hull, was driving a Ford F150 that struck and killed another driver on US 29 North at Harve Mathis Road.
Clarkesville police warn public to ‘be vigilant’ after recent rash of auto thefts, break-ins
Clarkesville police are warning residents and visitors to be extra vigilant following a recent rash of auto thefts, car break-ins, and burglaries. In the past week, five vehicles have been stolen, at least six have been broken into, and two businesses have been burglarized, says Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Some of the auto thefts occurred in the unincorporated areas around Clarkesville, but most of the crimes have been committed on the south side of town in the area stretching from East Louise Street to Robertson Loop Road.
Five arrested on drug and weapons charges in Baldwin
Authorities have charged five people in connection with an alleged drug operation in Baldwin. The suspects were arrested following a multi-agency drug raid earlier this week. On August 22, agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and Cornelia and Baldwin police departments executed a search warrant on the property at 1283 Shore Street. The search was the result of an investigation that began in July into alleged drug sales being conducted out of the residence, officials say.
Man arrested after flashing himself to people inside Kohls, Hobby Lobby, police say
CANTON, Ga — A man was arrested after police said he flashed himself to a young man and woman on two separate occasions in public. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 28, Canton police believe 48-year-old Donald Harris was working at the Khols...
