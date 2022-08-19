Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Report: Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow Deleted Cell Phone Data amid MLB Cheating Probe
Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow deleted messages off his cell phone amid Major League Baseball's investigation into the team's sign-stealing scandal. In an excerpt from his upcoming book Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess, The Athletic's Evan Drellich noted MLB believes Luhnow was the only person in the organization "who had deleted material off their phone after the time when the league had instructed Astros to preserve their phones" for information.
Bleacher Report
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. 'Truly Sorry' for PED Suspension: 'I Have Failed'
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who is suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy, addressed the media about his punishment for the first time Tuesday. "I'm truly sorry," he told reporters. "… I have let so many people down. I have lost so much...
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Won't Play for Padres vs. Guardians With Back Injury
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is out for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians because of left-mid back tightness, the team told reporters. Soto was acquired by San Diego at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. The Padres also landed veteran first baseman Josh Bell and sent a substantial haul of prospects to Washington to complete the deal.
Bleacher Report
MLB Power Rankings: Braves Peak, Cardinals Crash Top 5, Yankees' Slide Continues
With series wins over the New York Mets and Houston Astros last week, the Atlanta Braves have announced themselves as legitimate title contenders once again. That said, everyone is still looking up at the Los Angeles Dodgers in our weekly MLB power rankings, and they've simply been on another level for most of the summer.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Amid Magical Career Resurgence, Will Albert Pujols Actually Reach 700 Home Runs?
Albert Pujols is back with the St. Louis Cardinals? Well, isn't that a nice story. There wasn't much else to say about the situation when Pujols and the Cardinals reunited in March after 10 years apart. As cool as it was that the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was returning to the place where he won three MVPs and two World Series between 2001 and 2011, the odds of him making it a fruitful reunion were surely low.
Bleacher Report
Twins' Byron Buxton Placed on 10-Day IL with Hip Injury
The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. Buxton exited Monday's 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers after the sixth inning because of right hip tightness. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after the...
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoffs 2022: Updated AL, NL Standings and Postseason Picture for New Format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is more than halfway over, and teams are beginning to make their final pushes for a chance to compete in the postseason and a World Series title. Some teams are essentially locks to make the playoffs, including the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Los...
MLB・
