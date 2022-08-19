Scam victim: "They got a hold of my check, they white-washed it but left my signature."

A local victim of fraud is speaking out in hopes of helping others.

Police say she is just one of hundreds of victims lately as scammers target seniors.

"They got a hold of my check, they white-washed it but left my signature," said the unidentified victim.

The 80-year-old Westport woman, who did not want her name used but exclusively spoke to News 12 Connecticut, says she mailed a check for $280 to pay a bill and scammers grabbed it in a mailbox, changed the amount, and cashed it for $5,900.

"Awful, afraid, scared, awful," said the woman.

Westport police say they've had 70 cases of check-washing this year already.

Police say the best way to avoid these scams is to mail checks inside the post office instead of a mailbox.

Police say phone scams are also a big threat to seniors, such as the recent grandparent scam in which a scammer says your grandchild is in custody and money must be sent to bail them out.

Police say to hang up on those calls and ones that claim they are from a government agency.

"The biggest tip that this is a scam is you're asked to resolve these issues over the phone, which legitimate law enforcement or government agency is never going to ask you to do," said Westport Police Lt. Dave Wolf.

Fortunately, this woman's bank fully refunded her money, but that may not always be the case.

"Nothing is really sacred," said the woman.

Police have a warrant out for the suspect who victimized her.

Police say it's important for people to report any cases where they may have been victimized so police can investigate.

Police also remind seniors to watch out for unsolicited email scams.