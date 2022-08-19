ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, NY

Scam victim: "They got a hold of my check, they white-washed it but left my signature."

By Mark Sudol
News 12
News 12
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2PIh_0hNxrU5d00

A local victim of fraud is speaking out in hopes of helping others.

Police say she is just one of hundreds of victims lately as scammers target seniors.

"They got a hold of my check, they white-washed it but left my signature," said the unidentified victim.

The 80-year-old Westport woman, who did not want her name used but exclusively spoke to News 12 Connecticut, says she mailed a check for $280 to pay a bill and scammers grabbed it in a mailbox, changed the amount, and cashed it for $5,900.

"Awful, afraid, scared, awful," said the woman.

Westport police say they've had 70 cases of check-washing this year already.

Police say the best way to avoid these scams is to mail checks inside the post office instead of a mailbox.

Police say phone scams are also a big threat to seniors, such as the recent grandparent scam in which a scammer says your grandchild is in custody and money must be sent to bail them out.

Police say to hang up on those calls and ones that claim they are from a government agency.

"The biggest tip that this is a scam is you're asked to resolve these issues over the phone, which legitimate law enforcement or government agency is never going to ask you to do," said Westport Police Lt. Dave Wolf.

Fortunately, this woman's bank fully refunded her money, but that may not always be the case.

"Nothing is really sacred," said the woman.

Police have a warrant out for the suspect who victimized her.

Police say it's important for people to report any cases where they may have been victimized so police can investigate.

Police also remind seniors to watch out for unsolicited email scams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westport, NY
Westport, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fraud#Westport Police Lt
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy