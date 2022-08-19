Deer Park home demolished; property owners accused of animal cruelty

A home where officials say animal cruelty took place was demolished in Deer Park.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer says beyond the house being an eyesore to the community, Nicholas Dolce and Barbara Buckman were arrested and accused of animal cruelty at the home.

Animal control officers seized two dogs, three turtles and a rabbit from the house.

News 12 is told all of the animals are doing well and have all been sent to the Babylon Animal Shelter.

Neighbors say the home was falling apart with overgrown greenery for years.

"There was a foul smell coming from the house, overgrown, I would say the house was in disarray," says Maria Cespe.

Schaffer says an engineer advised parts of the home would have come down on its own if nothing had been done.

He says the town is committed to getting rid of dangerous properties.

"We have put together three teams, and they are working night and day to make sure we rid every community in Babylon of these horrors," Schaffer says.

All of the costs of the demolition to the home will be paid by the property owner.