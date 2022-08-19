Police: Man pistol-whipped, husky puppy stolen during armed robbery in Bridgeport

A man was pistol-whipped and his husky puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport, police say.

The 12-week-old red and tan male husky puppy was taken from the man during an armed robbery near Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street in the East End of Bridgeport on Aug.17.

Police say the dog is not microchipped.

The owner of the dog says the puppy has a distinctive large bubble bump on its belly where the umbilical cord was attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Holtz of the robbery and burglary unit at 203-581-5293 or 475-422-3451.