Game day updates: Southview 70, Rogers 7 -- Final

Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Southview and Rogers. This story will be updated following each quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Southview struck on special teams early in the fourth, getting a 40-yard punt return from Mike Alexander III to cross the 60-point threshold. Brayden Posner capped the victory with a 10-yard run with 1:07 to play.

THIRD QUARTER

With the Cougars leading Rogers by the required 30-point margin, a running clock was instituted for the second half. The Rams, however, forced a Southview fumble. The Cougars made a stand, and Offenburg hit Lamb with a 57-yard touchdown pass to put Southview up 49-7. Cam Ramm added an interception, which the Cougars converted into a 10-yard Ben Tucker touchdown run.

SECOND QUARTER

The second quarter followed the same script as the beginning, with Sexton punching in a touchdown from four yards out to double the Cougars’ lead. Another Sexton-heavy drive saw Southview continue to impose itself, and Avery Offenburg added the exclamation point with a long touchdown strike to Ernie Lamb.

After the Rams fumbled again, Southview had another passing touchdown, this one from Mayzes, to extend the advantage to 35-7. Mayzes hit Jordan King from 21 yards out to make it 42-7 just before halftime.

FIRST QUARTER

Southview got off to a sloppy start, committing a procedural error on the opening kickoff and fumbling on its initial offensive series. With the Cougars in trouble after a holding penalty, Isaac Sexton took a Will Mayzes pass 30 yards inside the 5-yard-line before punching in the first score of the game.

A fumble handed the ball back to Southview with favorable field position, but Rogers’s Ethan Klinger immediately intercepted Mayzes and returned it for a touchdown. The Cougars went back to Sexton on their next drive and hit paydirt, as the junior ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run to put Southview back on top.

PREGAME

Southview and Rogers open their 2022 seasons against each other Friday night, looking to improve upon 2021 records of 4-7 and 4-6, respectively. Both teams welcome new coaches in Steve Hardy and Jerry Davis. The Cougars edged the Rams 21-20 in Sylvania to win the two teams’ most recent meeting in 2021.