PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A Duke University student-athlete is speaking out after being verbally attacked and allegedly threatened by a BYU fan using racial slurs. The fan, who BYU officials said is not a student, was banned from all university athletic facilities. A game the next day was moved to a different location due to the fan reportedly telling her to "watch her back" after the game, according to the player's godmother.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO