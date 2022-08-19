ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
CLEARFIELD, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Gas prices still higher in Utah than national average

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The national average for gas has dropped below $4, but in Utah it’s still about $4.49, according to AAA. In some counties it’s even higher than that. In Summit County a gallon of gas is higher than the state average at $4.73.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR

(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

BYU pulls LGBTQ resource pamphlets from new freshmen gift bags

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Provo non-profit is speaking out after a resource pamphlet created for LGBTQ students at Brigham Young University was suddenly pulled from materials for incoming freshmen. Maddison Tenney, executive director of RaYnbow Collective, said the decision came as a surprise since she thought her...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Part Two of Dave Fox's Interview with Utah A.D. Mark Harlan

8/28/2022 — (KUTV) - Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan talks realignment and TV contracts with Dave Fox in part two of their conversation. Harlan explains why TV networks aren't all in on super conferences, at least not yet. Watch part two here and watch part three Monday night on KMYU Talkin' Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Duke volleyball player responds after being called racial slurs, threatened at BYU match

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A Duke University student-athlete is speaking out after being verbally attacked and allegedly threatened by a BYU fan using racial slurs. The fan, who BYU officials said is not a student, was banned from all university athletic facilities. A game the next day was moved to a different location due to the fan reportedly telling her to "watch her back" after the game, according to the player's godmother.
PROVO, UT

