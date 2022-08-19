Read full article on original website
Task force aims to rescue Vermont’s struggling dairy industry
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The task force hoping to revitalize the Vermont dairy industry had its first meeting of the year on Monday and still has its eyes set on rescuing a struggling industry. So far, Vermont is down 22 farms in 2022. Coming back from COVID-19 and struggles related...
Vermont schools assess and instate safety protocols as school year begins
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety concerns are prominent across the country and some Vermont schools are working with state resources to improve their safety protocols. Schools have the ability to request a free safety audit where the state comes in and assesses the school to see what plans and infrastructure could use some improvement.
Vermont schools assess and instate security protocols as school starts
An inmate died at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield over the weekend. Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont. Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi has died in a crash during a gravel race in Vermont. New vaccine to be approved by FDA within a week to...
Vermonters explore Korean natural farming
A food truck in Cambridge serving up all kinds of breakfast waffles. UVM fights hard, falls to South Carolina in Shelley Smith's return home. USC head coach Shelley Smith returned to her home state and alma mater as her Gamecocks defeated the Catamounts 2-0. Man charged with negligent operation after...
Fourth Annual VT African Landing Day
Fire officials say strong winds caused the roof to come down on dozens of cows, killing 30. Community Health Education Fair on the state house lawn. Non profit "All Brains Belong Vermont" work to promote the well being of people with all types of neurological and behavioral disorders. Learn to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to claim the prize, but we still don’t know their name. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says it was claimed by API Trust DTD. The state was not able to tell us where the recipient is from or who controls the trust.
Burlington roundtable takes aim at health care worker shortage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will need 9,000 health care workers over the next decade, according to leaders who came together in Burlington Friday to discuss the problem. The UVM Medical Center is asking Vermont regulators for a double-digit rate increase primarily because of increased costs of staffing. Across the state, hospitals spent $115 million last year on traveling nurses.
Vt. State Parks fee increases now in effect
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin.
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson
It's all about the kids Monday at the Champlain Valley Fair. The Champlain Valley Fair turns 100 this year, but Monday at the fair is all about being young. It’s Kids Day! And many children arrived prepared for a full day of fun. Students issue report on racial discrimination...
What to do: Saturday, August 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.
“All Brains Belong” community health challenge
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - How much damage did the pandemic do to Vermonters mental and emotional health? Melissa Houser of the non profit “All Brains Belong” said “Despite like there not being a default brain, a lot of the things in society are offered in a default way. Like one size fits all for healthcare, education, employment.”
VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’
Champlain Valley Fair kicks off '10 best days of summer'
Pets with Potential: Meet Socrates
