49ers vs Vikings 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

After a week of joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings are ready to play their second preseason game.

While the first game didn’t go as planned as far as the score, we saw many standouts from the game. The running backs led the way, outshining Alexander Mattison by a lot. Kellen Mond also showed that he can carry the load as the backup quarterback and Ed Ingram looked like the best offensive lineman on the field.

On defense, the Vikings new defensive scheme looks like it will be a lot of fun Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell ran a lot of stunts and pass rushers will be coming from everywhere. In the secondary, we saw the debuts of top picks Andrew Booth Jr. and Lewis Cine.

As the Vikings transition to the 3-4 Vic Fangio-style defense, there will continue to be some growing pains, but it will allow the playmakers to make plays.

Here’s how to watch the game.

Game Information

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings

Saturday, August 20th, 6:00 p.m.

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Weather

Temperature-75 degrees

Precipitation-20%

Wind-10 mph