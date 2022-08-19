Read full article on original website
WPMI
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
WPMI
Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
WPMI
Remembering the life of Mount Vernon Officer Ivan Lopez
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A heartbroken family and a community in mourning came together Saturday for a funeral mass for Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez. He was killed Monday in Summerdale when his police vehicle was struck at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 36.
WPMI
After 50 years, Baldwin County medical pilot and Vietnam Vet says it's time to touch down
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — When life hangs in the balance, and waiting for an ambulance isn't an option, a medical helicopter is the answer. And piloting one of these air ambulances requires someone with skill and confidence. Jerry Johnson of Foley was one such pilot... until this past...
WPMI
MPD: One dead following Springhill Ave shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A heavy police force has gathered near the intersection of Garnett Ave and Springhill Ave in response to a deadly shooting. According to the Mobile Police Department, one person has been confirmed dead. This is a developing story.
WPMI
Foley Fire Department buys two new smaller flood water boats
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Foley Fire Department learned a lesson from a pair of natural disasters like the Foley flood in 2014 and Hurricane Sally now officials say the city is prepared for any scenario. The fire department recently bought two new flood boats to use for rescue...
WPMI
Two and a 4-year-old boy die in house fire, MCSO looking at it closely
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A two-year-old and a four-year-old boy died in an overnight house fire in Irvington. There was also a 10-month-old baby inside the mobile home when the fire broke out, but that baby was saved by his mother. It was after 8:30 Thursday night when the...
WPMI
Mobile residents asking for help after car crashed into home after high speed chase
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Last month a couple was woken out of their sleep after a high-speed chase led to a car ramming into their bedroom wall. Now the couple is asking for help after realizing the landlord, renters, and driver don't have insurance to make repairs to the building.
WPMI
Daphne voters voice concerns on special tax district
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tuesday, August 30th Daphne voters will decide if they want to increase taxes to help fund schools in a special election. If passed, it's expected to generate $1.1 million for the six schools in the Daphne feeder pattern. The Common Sense Campaign Tea Party Group...
WPMI
Firefighters coping with traumatic situations: "it's about mental health" - Chief Lami
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Firefighters are trained to battle fires; they're also trained how to deal emotionally with tragedies like this. These first responders go through extensive training to deal with the stress. "Courage, compassion, all of those are needed to get through this," said firefighter, Ron Lucky. Usually...
