Mobile, AL

WPMI

Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Remembering the life of Mount Vernon Officer Ivan Lopez

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A heartbroken family and a community in mourning came together Saturday for a funeral mass for Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez. He was killed Monday in Summerdale when his police vehicle was struck at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 36.
SUMMERDALE, AL
WPMI

MPD: One dead following Springhill Ave shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A heavy police force has gathered near the intersection of Garnett Ave and Springhill Ave in response to a deadly shooting. According to the Mobile Police Department, one person has been confirmed dead. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Foley Fire Department buys two new smaller flood water boats

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Foley Fire Department learned a lesson from a pair of natural disasters like the Foley flood in 2014 and Hurricane Sally now officials say the city is prepared for any scenario. The fire department recently bought two new flood boats to use for rescue...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Daphne voters voice concerns on special tax district

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tuesday, August 30th Daphne voters will decide if they want to increase taxes to help fund schools in a special election. If passed, it's expected to generate $1.1 million for the six schools in the Daphne feeder pattern. The Common Sense Campaign Tea Party Group...
DAPHNE, AL

