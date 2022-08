As budgeting processes begin across the county, discussions around how to distribute nicotine funds in Summit County have also begun — including in Breckenridge. Funding from nicotine tax is divided into two parts. Part One funds have been directed to programs offered by Building Hope Summit County, Summit Community Care Clinic, Summit School District and Summit County Youth and Family Services. Part Two funding provides additional support intended to be used more broadly toward community health and wellness. Of Part Two funding, $1 million has been divided, with $250,000 going to Building Hope, another $250,000 going to Summit Community Care Clinic and $500,000 going to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO