Nolensville routs Utah 11-2 at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WKRN) – Nolensville Little League Baseball won its second game at the Little League World Series Friday, defeating Utah of the Mountain Region 11-2.
Nolensville was led by Jack Rhodes’ four hits while Nash Carter and Drew Chadwick each recorded two RBIs.
The team will take on Indiana Monday at 2 p.m. Central Time on ESPN.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0