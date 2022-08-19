Nolensville routs Utah 11-2 at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WKRN) – Nolensville Little League Baseball won its second game at the Little League World Series Friday, defeating Utah of the Mountain Region 11-2.

Nolensville was led by Jack Rhodes’ four hits while Nash Carter and Drew Chadwick each recorded two RBIs.

The team will take on Indiana Monday at 2 p.m. Central Time on ESPN.

