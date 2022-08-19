ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

WWMT

One dead in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

No one hurt in Allendale Township shooting

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after shots were fired at Canvas Apartments in Allendale Township Saturday around 2 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Shots could still be heard at another location in the complex, authorities said after they arrived on scene. One building...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Pedestrian struck and killed on US-31 in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old-man died while crossing US-31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's office. Ashley Benadum attempted to cross the road on foot when he was hit near Greenly Street in Holland Township, at 9:28 p.m. Saturday night, police said. Hit and Run: KDPS: 21-year-old in...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man hospitalized after crashing boat into a pier

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Zeeland man is seriously injured after crashing his boat into the Holland south pier Saturday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The 25-foot Monterey boat was headed north on Lake Michigan when the 43-year-old driver turned...
ZEELAND, MI
WWMT

Consumers Energy prepares for power outages during Monday storms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Strong to severe thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts as they roll into West Michigan Monday evening. Consumers Energy crews are staged in areas where the greatest damage is expected, representatives said Monday. They are ready with trucks and other essential supplies to help with power outages.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

