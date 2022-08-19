Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Vermont schools assess and instate safety protocols as school year begins
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety concerns are prominent across the country and some Vermont schools are working with state resources to improve their safety protocols. Schools have the ability to request a free safety audit where the state comes in and assesses the school to see what plans and infrastructure could use some improvement.
WCAX
Burlington businesses provide stab resistant vests to Howard Center outreach team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stab proof vests will now be part of the Howard Center Street Outreach Team’s apparel. The Burlington Business Association raised $5,000 from private donors including local businesses to outfit one vest per outreach team member. The Howard Center Outreach Team meets people where they are...
WCAX
Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Springfield hires new top cop. Updated: 4...
WCAX
16th annual Race to the Top of Vermont
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catamount Trail Association’s 16th annual Race to the Top of Vermont event took place in Stowe on Sunday. “It’s a hard effort but you can definitely do it,” professional skier Margie Freed said. Up to 450 people register for the event every...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Work continues on Burlington pod shelter despite lack of operator
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still no operator to run the pod shelter for the homeless in Burlington’s Old North End. Work continues at the site on Elmwood Avenue despite no one coming forward to run it. It will have 30 structures to house the homeless. The operator...
WCAX
Waffle Wagon introduced in Cambridge
The big rigs were revving their engines and scaling the obstacles at the Fairgrounds at Essex Junction Sunday. UVM fights hard, falls to South Carolina in Shelley Smith's return home. Updated: 7 hours ago. USC head coach Shelley Smith returned to her home state and alma mater as her Gamecocks...
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Sunday, August 28, 2022. The Howard Center is hosting the 12th annual Zoe’s Race, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. At Burlington’s Oakledge park, there will be a...
WCAX
Monster trucks put on a show in Essex Junction
A food truck in Cambridge serving up all kinds of breakfast waffles. UVM fights hard, falls to South Carolina in Shelley Smith's return home. USC head coach Shelley Smith returned to her home state and alma mater as her Gamecocks defeated the Catamounts 2-0. Man charged with negligent operation after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Burlington roundtable takes aim at health care worker shortage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will need 9,000 health care workers over the next decade, according to leaders who came together in Burlington Friday to discuss the problem. The UVM Medical Center is asking Vermont regulators for a double-digit rate increase primarily because of increased costs of staffing. Across the state, hospitals spent $115 million last year on traveling nurses.
WCAX
Burlington VFW to transform into housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
WCAX
Vergennes Day celebrated Saturday
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont held its biggest celebration… the 40th annual Vergennes Day. The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city. The event kicked off in the morning with a pancake breakfast at the fire department before the rest of the festivities took place. More than 60 local vendors set up on the Vergennes city green, too. Organizers and vendors say they were happy to see so many people come out to enjoy the wagon rides, activities, and music.
WCAX
In the Garden: Fixing dead grass
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
MiVT: Jennifer Kahn Jewelry
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jennifer Kahn has been making distinct and beautiful jewelry for more than 20 years. “People say it has great energy which is so nice,” she said. After studying art at the University of Vermont, Kahn was trying to figure out which way to go with her career.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016
Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday. Like communities across Vermont, Springfield has issues with both drugs and crime. VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’. Updated: 4 hours ago. Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday...
WCAX
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
WCAX
It’s all about the kids Monday at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair turns 100 this year, but Monday at the fair is all about being young. It’s Kids Day! And many children arrived prepared for a full day of fun. Feehan and Edwyn Cate showed up at the fair with a plan:...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, August 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
WCAX
Scottish Festival underway this Saturday
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
WCAX
Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
WCAX
“All Brains Belong” community health challenge
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - How much damage did the pandemic do to Vermonters mental and emotional health? Melissa Houser of the non profit “All Brains Belong” said “Despite like there not being a default brain, a lot of the things in society are offered in a default way. Like one size fits all for healthcare, education, employment.”
Comments / 0