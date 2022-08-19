Read full article on original website
This Small Cap Cancer Stock Gets An Upgrade And Price Target Bump On 'Clinical Programs Progress'
HC Wainwright updated its model on Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA, reflecting the recent Q2 earnings with no revenues and a net loss of $1.69 per share for 2022. The analyst upgraded the rating to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $8. At the end of 2Q22, the company...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.
Why Advanced Human Imaging Shares Skyrocketed Today
Advanced Human Imaging Ltd - ADR AHI shares traded higher by 110.28% to $1.43 during Monday's trading session after the company announced it signed a Master Services Agreement with Activate Health OÜ. What Else?. Under the terms of the agreement, Activate Health OÜ will purchase a block of 4,000...
HC Wainwright Bullish On This Small Cap Stock As Enrollment Starts In Pivotal Skin Disease Trial
Earlier this month, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc TMBR reported that the first four patients had been enrolled in the Phase 3 ASCEND study of TMB-001 (topical isotretinoin, 0.05%). TMB-001 is under development for congenital ichthyosis (CI), a rare skin disorder characterized by dry, thickened, and scaling skin that affects around 80K...
Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report
The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
Bayer's Kidney Disease Drug Disappoints On Cutting Cardiovascular Death
Bayer AG BAYRY reported disappointing results from its approved med Kerendia (finerenone) didn’t reach significance on all-cause mortality in a pooled analysis of two Phase 3 trials of the drug. Last July, the FDA approved the drug to slow chronic kidney disease progression in patients with CKD associated with...
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
Elon Musk Praises This Fitness App As He Reveals Weight-Loss Secret: 'Been Feeling Healthier'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he tried intermittent fasting on the advice of a friend and is now feeling "healthier." What Happened: Musk said, “The Zero fasting app is quite good” in a Twitter thread on Sunday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Twitter that...
Adobe Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 56 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock moved upwards by 28.2% to $13.72 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 84.9 million, which is 229.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Looking At CF Industries Holdings's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
US Stocks Pare Losses; Pinduoduo Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks pared losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping just 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.13% to 32,241.09 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 12,078.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 4,051.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by...
Lululemon Athletica Whale Trades For August 29
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica LULU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
'Man Who Solved The Market,' Quant Legend James Simons, Last Held These Two Dividend Stocks
Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, which uses a quantitative strategy when buying and selling out of positions. The story of the secretive mathematician who amassed a net worth of over $28 billion as an algorithm pioneer was told in the book, "The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution," by Gregory Zuckerman.
How Is The Market Feeling About EVgo?
EVgo's (NASDAQ:EVGO) short percent of float has fallen 3.6% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 23.01 million shares sold short, which is 33.71% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing T-Mobile US's Short Interest
T-Mobile US's (NASDAQ:TMUS) short percent of float has fallen 16.53% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.52 million shares sold short, which is 2.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So
Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
