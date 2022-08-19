ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Advanced Human Imaging Shares Skyrocketed Today

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd - ADR AHI shares traded higher by 110.28% to $1.43 during Monday's trading session after the company announced it signed a Master Services Agreement with Activate Health OÜ. What Else?. Under the terms of the agreement, Activate Health OÜ will purchase a block of 4,000...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Biotechnology#Verona Pharma Plc#Therapeutics#Chronic Kidney Disease#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Axsome Therapeutics#Moleculin Biotech Mbrx
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
China
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Adobe Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 56 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Looking At CF Industries Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

US Stocks Pare Losses; Pinduoduo Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks pared losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping just 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.13% to 32,241.09 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 12,078.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 4,051.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lululemon Athletica Whale Trades For August 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica LULU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About EVgo?

EVgo's (NASDAQ:EVGO) short percent of float has fallen 3.6% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 23.01 million shares sold short, which is 33.71% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 7.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing T-Mobile US's Short Interest

T-Mobile US's (NASDAQ:TMUS) short percent of float has fallen 16.53% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.52 million shares sold short, which is 2.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So

Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy