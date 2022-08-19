Read full article on original website
Scattered showers today, lovely afterward
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: We will start our week with a mixture of sun & clouds through the morning hours on Monday. I suspect more clouds will fill in through the afternoon hours, which could produce a few scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid-70s for most across the Northland. As we head towards tonight rain and clouds begin to clear leaving us with partly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures fall back into the 50s across the area.
Severe threat increased for Sunday night, damaging winds & hail possible
TONIGHT: Similar to last night, the Northland has more chances of scattered showers and storms as a strong warm front moves closer to the area. There is still a marginal risk for severe weather for Saturday night, but it has trimmed down to only include Duluth and areas south of the city including Carlton County and northwest Wisconsin. Main threats still being gusty winds and small hail. No tornado threat is expected. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side due to the warm front and cloud cover with lows only falling down to the upper 60s. Winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest between 10-20 mph. More chances of storms are likely for Sunday especially by nightfall as the cold front moves through.
Chance of severe thunderstorms tonight
TONIGHT: This afternoon should be pretty quiet with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will be moving through later today and that will bring a powerful line of thunderstorms. These storms will be moving into the region after 8pm, moving into the Ports around 10pm or so. These storms will be capable of large hail 2″+, damaging wind gusts and we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.
MnDOT to hold Twin Ports Interchange construction update Monday
DULUTH, MN -- Community members have a chance to learn more Monday night as a major Twin Ports construction project enters its second year. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a community meeting on the project, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. It’s being held at the Lincoln Park...
Duluth church celebrating 100 years in the northland
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A local Lutheran church is celebrating a big milestone this year. This September will mark the 100th anniversary of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Duluth. According to church leaders, they are combining two anniversaries to celebrate, their initial meeting as a church in May...
FOUND SAFE: Cloquet Police seeking public help in locating a 15-year-old missing runaway
CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The Cloquet Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating missing 15-year-old boy Tyler Stevens. Officials said Stevens ran away from where he was staying in Cloquet, and his location is currently unknown. While he is not believed to be in any immediate danger,...
CELEBRATING STUDENTS: Carlton principal raises money to help students thrive
CARLTON, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A principal at a Carlton elementary school wants to raise money to celebrate students throughout the school year. Donita Stepan is the principal at South Terrace Elementary school. She started a GoFundMe to raise money for birthday celebration items and a popcorn machine to use for years to come.
United Steelworkers and Cleveland-Cliffs reach tentative labor agreement
PITTSBURGH, PA. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The United Steelworkers union announced Saturday they have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract that could impact roughly 12,000 members at 13 Cleveland-Cliffs locations, including the Minorca Mine in Virginia. USW International Vice President David McCall credited union members for working...
