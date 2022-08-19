Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Utah’s largest free art event coming soon
Cleopatra Balfour joins the show to talk about the Urban Arts Festival. This year, there will be two stages presenting Rahzel and Carnage the Executioner supported by local musicians, breakdancers and performing artists. The Urban Arts Festival represents the growing diversity in Utah and has unique additions this year such...
ABC 4
Channel your wild-side with wilderness month
Wilderness Month, a national month-long celebration of the great outdoors and preservation of our nation’s public lands and waters, is comin up in the month of September! The Salt Lake County Library will be celebrating Wilderness Month beginning September 1, with activities for all ages to inspire the adventurer in you! Heather Buhler joined the show today to talk about it.
ABC 4
A mobile, out-door, pop-up theater enters stage left
SB Dance director Stephen Brown presents the new to the nation mobile, pop-up Curbside Theater performing “All Those Kinds of Love,” featuring dance, theater, and live music at various locations throughout Utah. A show intriguing for adults and curious teens, this is a performance that will knock your socks off!
Comments / 0