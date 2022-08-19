ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Hoeven welcomes home North Dakota National Guard Unit

By Morgan DeVries
 10 days ago

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. ( KXNET ) — On Friday, Senator John Hoeven commended the service of the North Dakota National Guard’s 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment at a welcome home ceremony.

The Guardmembers of the 835th returned from Kuwait where they supported U.S. Central Command missions and operations.

The Senator, joined by Governor Doug Burgum, Adjutant General Alan Dohrmann, and Congressman Kelly Armstrong, among others, outlined high ongoing efforts to support the men and women of the North Dakota National Guard as a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee.

“Today we welcome North Dakota Guardmembers home from Kuwait,” said Hoeven. “The sacrifice of these members, and their families, does not go unnoticed or unappreciated. It is because of the brave men and women in uniform, who defend the liberties and freedoms we enjoy every day, that we live in the greatest nation the world has ever known. Thank you for your service, welcome home, and congratulations on a mission well done.”

Last year, Hoeven attended the 835th send-off ceremony where he extended his appreciation to the members and their families for making this sacrifice on behalf of our nation.

KX News

