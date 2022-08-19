Read full article on original website
Huge new Palace mural is a royal pleasure for QC artist, business
Many local bars and restaurants have outdoor patios. None have what the Old Palace Tavern in downtown East Moline does — a jaw-droppingly huge, colorful mural. The 115-foot long and 11.5-foot-tall masterpiece was finished earlier this month by the busy QC muralist Atlanta Dawn, called “Midwest Mississippi Waltz.” See a video of the complete mural HERE.
A downtown Moline landmark celebrates 100 years
A landmark in downtown Moline is now a hundred years old. The LeClaire Apartments opened in 1922, at 421 19th St. At the time, it was known as the LeClaire Hotel and the owners converted it into an apartment building in 1993. This year, LeClaire Apartments is celebrating the building by paying tribute to its past.
The Capital Theatre is getting a Restoration
We were joined by Tony Cavallo to talk about how he is rebuilding some of Davenport’s most iconic buildings and making history come to life. For more information visit the Capital Theatre’s Facebook Page.
Rock Island Southwest branch holds book sale
Avid readers can pick up some bargains after Labor Day at the monthly book sale at the Rock Island Public Library’s Southwest Branch. The sale will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. Book shoppers...
Cruise the Hennepin Canal
Geneseo Chamber Executive Director Zack Sullivan was here to talk about how you can cruise the Hennepin Canal on a new tour.
Bettendorf library has new fall hours
The Bettendorf Public Library will adopt new hours as a part of its fall schedule change. Along with opening on Sundays, the following operating hours will begin after Labor Day on Tuesday. Sept. 6, and be in effect until Memorial Day 2023, a news release says. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Foundation gives $150,000 for Mercer County park projects
The Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation has awarded $150,000 in grants for 13 parks and recreation improvement projects across Mercer County. The Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation is a private foundation administered by the Quad Cities Community Foundation. For Alex Johnson, the annual fireworks display over Lake Matherville this past July felt more celebratory...
Learn to eat well during cancer treatments with Gilda’s Club
Gilda’s Club is hosting a free educational workshop called “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well” for anyone affected by cancer on Thursday, September 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, located at 1351 W Central Park Avenue, Suite 200, in Davenport. This program is being […]
Hawkeyes fans are ready for football
Football season is back and Hawkeyes fans are celebrating. Public House in Davenport welcomed plenty of them at PHry PHest on Sunday, launching their latest fundraising effort for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Owners Austin and Johnna Chesney estimate Public House’s efforts have totaled around $80,000...
Level up at teen gaming night
Hey, teens – enjoy a night of game with friends, and A WINNER IS YOU!. Whether you’re a digital player or into RPG, or your specialty is Switch, laptop, tabletop, old-school gaming or any other mode, Teen Gaming at the Davenport Public Library is teen-led and open to ages 11-19. Check out all the action-packed fun Wednesday, August 31, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Attendees are expected to share playing time and help other players when requested. And best of all – no quarters are needed as you 1-up!
REVIEW: New ‘Christmas Letter’ play at Playcrafters a truly thoughtful gift
True, lasting, deep friendships are so rare that even if they’re fictional, they are a wonder to behold. That’s the case with the world premiere of the heartwarming play, “The Christmas Letter Writing Club,” given a tender, affectionate production at Playcrafters Barn Theatre. Playwright Tom Akers,...
REVIEW: Beauty, precision, poise abound in Ballet QC performance
A standout Oscar Hammerstein lyric from “The Sound of Music,” singing about Maria, goes: “How do you catch a cloud and pin it down?”. I feel that way whenever I try to write about the transcendent magic of our professional dance company, Ballet Quad Cities. The breathtaking beauty, athleticism and precision of these wondrous artists just has to be seen to be truly appreciated.
Police: Suspect tried to steal Mercedes at YMCA
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to steal a Mercedes from a YMCA parking lot. Antonio Nieves faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. June 7, Davenport Police were dispatched to the Utica Ridge YMCA, 4885...
Anne Frank exhibit opens at the Putnam Sept. 2
Anne Frank: A History for Today opens Sept. 2, 2022, at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Part of the community-wide project, Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today, the exhibit tells the story of Anne Frank (1929-1945) against the background of the Holocaust and the Second World War.
2 seriously injured in rural crash Saturday night
Two people were seriously injured Saturday night in a rural Scott County crash, according to a news release. Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received an emergency call for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street in rural Scott County.
VIDEO: Suspect faces charges for rioting, stabbing, in 2019
A 22-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after he was arrested on a warrant in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez faces felony charges of willful injury – causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of participation in a riot, court records say.
Davenport man claims $2 million lottery win; will split it with stepdad
A Davenport man claimed a $2 million Mega Millions® prize on Friday that he won in the game’s giant jackpot drawing nearly a month earlier and plans to split the winnings with his stepfather. Ben Sanford said he had known since shortly after the July 29 drawing that...
IL man arrested for battery and use of weapon
A Dixon man was arrested for aggravated battery and use of a weapon. According to a release from the Dixon Police Department, Earl Sydner, Jr., 50, was arrested Saturday, August 27 at 10:45 p.m. Sydner was arrested in the 100 Block of W. River St. and charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police: Woman armed with scissors took victim’s cell phone
A 55-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police say tried to take a victim’s cell phone and used scissors as a threat. Debra Miller faces a charge of first-degree robbery, court records say. On Sunday, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1700 block...
English takes $30,000 at speedway
The final night of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. provided more exciting racing action at Davenport Speedway on Saturday. The main event of the evening was a 70-lap feature for the World of Outlaw Case Construction Equipment Late Models paying $30,000-to-win. The feature started with Friday’s...
