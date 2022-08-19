ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man gets 25 years for shooting, killing stepfather in Spartanburg Co.

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsXDW_0hNxoI4A00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for shooting and killing his stepfather.

37-year-old Darren Grissom pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Grissom shot his stepfather, 62-year-old Joseph Edward Breeze to death at a home on Cindy Lane in the Mayo community on July 26, 2021 .

Man accused of killing stepfather arrested after Spartanburg Co. standoff

When Spartanburg County deputies responded to the scene, Grissom told them that he had shot his stepfather and that he was dead.

When deputies offered medical assistance, Grissom refused and asked deputies to leave.

Grissom later came out of the home with a shotgun pointed at his head.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene and were eventually able to get Grissom to surrender after a two-hour standoff.

Grissom will have to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release. A judge also ordered mental health counseling as part of the prison sentence.

City
