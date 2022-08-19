ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ shooting at shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

TOMS RIVER — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a shopping center Saturday. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, gunfire erupted around 1:20 a.m. at the shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue. Toms River police arrived soon after and found three victims near the Top Tier Hookah Lounge within the plaza.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Ridge, NJ
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Seaside Park, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Lifestyle
Toms River, NJ
Government
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ bear caught on Ring doorbell camera

I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. But there was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was spotted...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ man charged with murder of Philadelphia man still on the loose

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men are charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Philadelphia man last week, but one of the suspects is still wanted by police. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was shot to death shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. His body was found by Atlantic City police responding to a gunshot picked up by the ShotSpotter system.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say

FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers

I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
BLUE BELL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Beaches#North Beach#River North#Superstorm Sandy#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Township Council
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s best free beach right outside of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
New Jersey 101.5

7 Top Chain Steak Houses that Define What Makes a Great Steak

Here in New Jersey we love a good steak it is Americana at its best. We celebrate birthdays, achievements, engagements and other special occasions with a nice juicy steak. I’ve done a few articles here that showcase local and regional best steak houses with some of the lists have included my favorite New Jersey places for a great steak and separate polls that also list their research of the best steak houses here in New Jersey. A good steak house can cost a small fortune when you want to celebrate that special occasion. Some say it’s worth it and some prefer not to spend that kind of money on a meal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy