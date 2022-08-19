Read full article on original website
A 36-year-old Ocean County man who admitted to a violent carjacking nearly four years ago has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison. John Bailey, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, pleaded guilty in June to charges stemming from the late 2018 incident. Bailey has confessed to approaching...
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
TOMS RIVER — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a shopping center Saturday. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, gunfire erupted around 1:20 a.m. at the shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue. Toms River police arrived soon after and found three victims near the Top Tier Hookah Lounge within the plaza.
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, Sept. 2.
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. But there was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was spotted...
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small vowed justice for a family that lost another family member to gun violence early Sunday morning. Malikah McLaughlin, 26 was found with a gunshot wound on South Bellevue Avenue around 1:10 a.m. after police responded to a 911 call. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two men are charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Philadelphia man last week, but one of the suspects is still wanted by police. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was shot to death shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. His body was found by Atlantic City police responding to a gunshot picked up by the ShotSpotter system.
FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
I've always thought living in an actual piece of architectural history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ. This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New...
A Union County woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison for the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Court records indicate that 37-year-old Emily Joy Gross, of Westfield, pleaded...
Here in New Jersey we love a good steak it is Americana at its best. We celebrate birthdays, achievements, engagements and other special occasions with a nice juicy steak. I’ve done a few articles here that showcase local and regional best steak houses with some of the lists have included my favorite New Jersey places for a great steak and separate polls that also list their research of the best steak houses here in New Jersey. A good steak house can cost a small fortune when you want to celebrate that special occasion. Some say it’s worth it and some prefer not to spend that kind of money on a meal.
Lots of people don't follow their own advice. Count me among them. Locals have been telling me for the past few years that it is better to go to Atlantic City the day BEFORE the Atlantic City Airshow. I've been passing that along to our readers and listeners as well...
ASBURY PARK — For the first time ever, all students in the Asbury Park school district will be required to wear uniforms starting this fall. According to an email from Superintendent RaShawn Adams, and obtained by the Asbury Park Press, the district has had a student dress code policy and regulation on the books since December 2010.
