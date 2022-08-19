Read full article on original website
Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2018, detailing initial information released by police. The fourth suspect in the 2018 murder of a Vermont man involved in a troubled oil deal has agreed to travel to the state to face federal murder for hire charges.
Sunflowers planted at Information and Welcome Centers across Vermont to support Ukraine
Grant money goes to St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to support tourism. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be spent on tourism for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York’s North Country. Vermont State Police interview two Ludlow police officers in officer-involved shooting investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. A...
Teacher shortage across Vermont as students head back to school
Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
State tries to encourage more Vt. students to consider careers in the trades
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - As labor shortages persist across Vermont, the state hopes to guide more high school students to pursue careers in the trades. The state is working to contribute millions of dollars to help educate students that the trades are out there and give them the tools to pursue a career in technical education.
Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
Vermont police responding to more mental-health calls
Police departments across the state are increasingly being called upon to handle mental health emergencies. While many mental health crises will lead to a 911, police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the circumstances, said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke. “A...
Vt. man charged in Whitey Bulger slaying to remain behind bars
OCALA, Fla. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will stay behind bars while he awaits trial in the killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Sean McKinnon, 36, of Montpelier, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Vt. schools face staff shortages as kids head back to school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are around 1,200 open positions in the Vermont public school system ahead of the first day of school, according to the Vermont National Education Association. That includes licensed classroom teachers, paraeducators, custodians and substitutes. A mix of issues, like COVID-19 stress and fewer educators entering...
Vermont primary election results are certified
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s primary election results have been certified after a delay caused by a technical issue, Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Tuesday. The vote tallies and winners in the Aug. 9 primary were certified as official at a meeting of the canvassing committee on Monday, he said.
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
2022 Vermont gubernatorial campaign demonstrates clear media bias
Vermont voters are once again experiencing state news media narrowing their range of vision to primarily one candidate, incumbent Gov. Phil Scott. While criticisms on this subject have brought about a slight trend toward moderation in them starting to at least mention Democratic-Progressive nominee Brenda Siegel by name as well as the inclusion of a few split-second videos on WPTZ and the other television stations, there is a complete imbalance in the time allotted to the governor and his principal opponent, Ms. Siegel.
How restaurants are staying competitive amid staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of restaurants closed their doors because of it. The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a lack of staff. The owners are taking this...
Last 1st day at 3 Vermont colleges before a major merger
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday was the last first day of classes for students at three Vermont schools that will become Vermont State University. “Changes can be scary. Moving from something that you know and to something that you don’t... this new university technically does not exist,” said Perry Ragouzis, a Vermont State Colleges System student trustee.
Governor declares August 22-26 as Vermont Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott has signed a proclamation declaring the week of August 22-26, 2022 as Vermont Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week. The proclamation mirrors one signed at the National level where the President declared the same period as National Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week.
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
Julie Wasserman: How to control Vermont’s skyrocketing hospital costs
Recently proposed double-digit hospital rate increases will consume an ever greater share of health care spending and exacerbate the affordability crisis. Read the story on VTDigger here: Julie Wasserman: How to control Vermont’s skyrocketing hospital costs.
Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall
Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank. Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for attempting to rob Vermont Federal Credit Union. The rumbling of embroidery machines is a sweet sound for the Pedriani family, but not as sweet as the rumble of a motorcycle. Monday Weathercast. Updated:...
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
