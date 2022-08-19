ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2018, detailing initial information released by police. The fourth suspect in the 2018 murder of a Vermont man involved in a troubled oil deal has agreed to travel to the state to face federal murder for hire charges.
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

Teacher shortage across Vermont as students head back to school

Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages

Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont police responding to more mental-health calls

Police departments across the state are increasingly being called upon to handle mental health emergencies. While many mental health crises will lead to a 911, police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the circumstances, said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke. “A...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. man charged in Whitey Bulger slaying to remain behind bars

OCALA, Fla. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will stay behind bars while he awaits trial in the killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Sean McKinnon, 36, of Montpelier, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vt. schools face staff shortages as kids head back to school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are around 1,200 open positions in the Vermont public school system ahead of the first day of school, according to the Vermont National Education Association. That includes licensed classroom teachers, paraeducators, custodians and substitutes. A mix of issues, like COVID-19 stress and fewer educators entering...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont primary election results are certified

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s primary election results have been certified after a delay caused by a technical issue, Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Tuesday. The vote tallies and winners in the Aug. 9 primary were certified as official at a meeting of the canvassing committee on Monday, he said.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
WAITSFIELD, VT
VTDigger

2022 Vermont gubernatorial campaign demonstrates clear media bias

Vermont voters are once again experiencing state news media narrowing their range of vision to primarily one candidate, incumbent Gov. Phil Scott. While criticisms on this subject have brought about a slight trend toward moderation in them starting to at least mention Democratic-Progressive nominee Brenda Siegel by name as well as the inclusion of a few split-second videos on WPTZ and the other television stations, there is a complete imbalance in the time allotted to the governor and his principal opponent, Ms. Siegel.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

How restaurants are staying competitive amid staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of restaurants closed their doors because of it. The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a lack of staff. The owners are taking this...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Last 1st day at 3 Vermont colleges before a major merger

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday was the last first day of classes for students at three Vermont schools that will become Vermont State University. “Changes can be scary. Moving from something that you know and to something that you don’t... this new university technically does not exist,” said Perry Ragouzis, a Vermont State Colleges System student trustee.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Governor declares August 22-26 as Vermont Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott has signed a proclamation declaring the week of August 22-26, 2022 as Vermont Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week. The proclamation mirrors one signed at the National level where the President declared the same period as National Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week.
WCAX

Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall

Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank. Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for attempting to rob Vermont Federal Credit Union. The rumbling of embroidery machines is a sweet sound for the Pedriani family, but not as sweet as the rumble of a motorcycle. Monday Weathercast. Updated:...

