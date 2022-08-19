Read full article on original website
BCAC Weatherization Readiness Pilot Program In Early Stages
CHESHIRE, Mass. — A pilot program through Berkshire Community Action Council aims to assist those deferred from free weatherization and heating repair services. Jess Cooley, who is working with BCAC on the Weatherization Remediation Assistance Program, put it on the Board of Selectmen's radar on Thursday. She is trying to organize resources to get the program off of the ground.
Vermont Names New Warden Service Division Director
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Monday that Maj. Justin Stedman will become the new director of the Warden Service Division. Stedman, an 18-year veteran of the Warden Service, will be promoted to colonel on Sept. 24. He will succeed Col. Jason Batchelder, who has led the Warden Service since 2014.
Ventfort Hall to Host Talk on Tiffany Jewelry Sept. 10
LENOX, Mass. – Historian, retired Professor of Art and former Board Member Julie Agar will highlight Tiffany’s career and her family’s association with Tiffany during her presentation at Ventfort Hall on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 pm. A tea will follow her presentation. Agar will trace the...
BEAT Hosting Tree Identification Walk
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Environmental Action Team is hosting a tree identification walk that will focus on individual tree species and the characteristics that help to identify them from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 3. This walk will take place at Mass Audubon’s Canoe Meadows Wildlife...
Fall Foliage 5K, Berkshire Half Marathon Set for Oct. 8-9
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- One finisher of the inaugural Berkshire Half Marathon will win a brand new 2023 Subaru. The half marathon will be part of a two-race weekend that kicks off with the first Fall Foliage 5K on Saturday, Oct. 8. The 13.1-mile race will be Sunday. Berkshire Running Center...
Adams' Mausert Block Filling Space with Local Art
ADAMS, Mass. — Nearly 30 people gathered outside of the Mausert Block apartments on Thursday, as the owners unveiled the first of more than 30 commissioned local art pieces to be displayed in the building. Mausert Block owners Holly and Stephen Stenson said the artworks, as part of the...
Multicultural BRIDGE Awarded $400,000 for Victim Services
LEE, Mass. — Lee-based Multicultural BRIDGE has been awarded $400,000 by the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance (MOVA), one of five victim service agencies in Western Massachusetts to be given an award. MOVA awarded a total of $2,389,303 to the five agencies, all of which are led by and...
Sandisfield Arts Center Hosting Art Retrospective
SANDISFIELD, Mass. — The Sandisfield Arts Center has announced the upcoming exhibition California Dreamin' A Retrospective of Art from 1990 to 2020, a curated collection of works by Jaye Alison Moscariello, Opening is September 10, 2022, from 4 - 6 pm. Moscariello is an artist-interpreter of her external surroundings,...
Q&A: Bowler Thinks Experience Sets Him Apart in Sheriff Race
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Thomas Bowler believes his experience sets him apart in the election for Berkshire County's next sheriff. "I'm just looking forward to Sept. 6," he said. "And hoping that everything we've done up here for the 12 years for this community, the voters have recognized." Bowler...
Ghost Tours Return at Ventfort Hall Sept. 3
LENOX, Mass. — Join Ventfort Hall as Robert Oakes, author of Ghosts of the Berkshires, returns in September and throughout the fall to lead guests through the rooms and halls of the estate sharing tales of its hauntings. Stand in the places where the encounters occurred, listen to the...
Olde Forge Owner Says Restaurant Will Recover from Sunday Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The popular Old Forge restaurant on Route 7 suffered severe damage in the rear of the building from a fire late Sunday morning. There is damage in the salad bar and back of the building but owner Kirk Grippo said the eatery is going to be back open as soon as possible.
Marilyn Ward Coll,89
Marilyn Ward Coll died of natural causes on August 27, 2022, at Williamstown Commons Nursing Home. She was born January 24, 1933, in Irvington, NJ. A child of Catherine Rowley and Thomas Ward, both Irish immigrants, Marilyn grew up in Bloomfield, NJ, and earned a scholarship to Barnard College. After graduating in 1954, she married John Marshall and had three children. In 1959 she became a widow and subsequently met and married Francis Coll. Together they moved to Williamstown, right down the street from Mr. Coll’s employer, then brand-new Mt. Greylock High School. They became enamored of the beautiful Berkshires, and never left.
Lanesborough Town Administrator Announces Resignation
LANESBOROUGH, MA — Town Administrator Joshua Lang announced his plans to resign. Lang has served as the Town Administrator since December 2021. He will continue to work in the office until Sept. 12, after which he will work remotely from Pennsylvania until the Town finds a replacement and will also work in the office in person one week per month.
BERK12 to Pilot Two Dual Enrollment Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — During the 2022-2023 school year, Berkshire Educational Resources K-12 (BERK12) will sponsor several pilot dual enrollment courses for high school students. The courses will run during the school day with live virtual class meetings and likely opportunities for in-person experiences throughout the school year. Approximately 20...
Barbalunga Seeks Fiscal Stewardship, Equity in Sheriff's Office
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Alf Barbalunga wants to make sure the Berkshire County sheriff's office is fiscally responsible and equitable. He's challenging incumbent Thomas Bowler's leadership over the past dozen years in the Democratic primary election on Sept. 6. "It's been a dream of mine to run. I first started...
BCC Seeking Peer and Community Tutors
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College invites current students and members of the community to become tutors in all subject areas, with a particular need for biology and chemistry tutors. Those interested in tutoring may be current BCC students who have earned a grade of B or higher in...
NAACP Cancels Sheriff, DA Debate
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The candidates have one more debate before next week's primary election. It was supposed to be two, but a Berkshire NAACP forum planned for Monday has been canceled when half the invited candidates weren't able to attend. The organizers said they were disappointed that Timothy Shugrue...
Authorities Say Arson in Olde Forge Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — A fire at the Olde Forge on Sunday was intentionally set by an employee, authorities said. The investigation determined that it had been set using smoking materials. The man, who was not identified, will be summonsed to Central Berkshire District Court. The investigation was conducted by...
