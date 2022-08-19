Marilyn Ward Coll died of natural causes on August 27, 2022, at Williamstown Commons Nursing Home. She was born January 24, 1933, in Irvington, NJ. A child of Catherine Rowley and Thomas Ward, both Irish immigrants, Marilyn grew up in Bloomfield, NJ, and earned a scholarship to Barnard College. After graduating in 1954, she married John Marshall and had three children. In 1959 she became a widow and subsequently met and married Francis Coll. Together they moved to Williamstown, right down the street from Mr. Coll’s employer, then brand-new Mt. Greylock High School. They became enamored of the beautiful Berkshires, and never left.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO