WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg High school CTE students practice fire safety training
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation. Parents are in an uproar after witnessing a Baxterville man walking past Baxterville School carrying a rifle on several different days. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. 10pm Headlines 8/26. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Live recording. Columbia...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Concerned parents of students at an elementary school in Forrest County are aware of a threatening social media post circulating online. According to Forrest County School District Superintendent Brain Freeman, a student made a post on social media during the weekend. The student allegedly threatened...
WDAM-TV
Miss. Small Business Dev. Center opens satellite office in Columbia
WDAM-TV
Petal’s 4th annual Duck Derby draws quite the flock
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s Excel by Five’s Duck Derby showed that slow and steady wins the race- especially in a lazy river. The coalition held its fourth annual Duck Derby Saturday at Grand Paradise Water Park in Collins saw more than 2,000 plastic water fowl take a trip down the river.
WDAM-TV
McMurry Farms hosts 1st Beef & Forage Field Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Farmers from across Mississippi gathered for a special seminar in Hattiesburg Saturday to learn more about natural farming techniques that organizers say will benefit both the environment and their bottom line. It was all part of the first Beef & Forage Field Day at McMurry Farms.
WDAM-TV
MDOT project along 16th Avenue in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation currently is looking at decreasing the number of crashes along Mississippi 15, also known as 16th avenue in the City of Laurel. According to MDOT, motorists currently are competing for real estate in the middle lane. “We’ve identified that corridor roughly...
WDAM-TV
Championship-caliber bicyclists take to downtown streets of Hattiesburg
WDAM-TV
Search begins for missing teenager in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of a teenager who has been considered missing in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5-feet-7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
WDAM-TV
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday. The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.
WDAM-TV
Columbia neighborhood grapples with regular flooding
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
WDAM-TV
Missing teenager from Jones County found safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County has announced that a teenager that was reported missing has been found safe. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera has been located in the Johnson community and is safe. According to JCSD, Barrera is described...
WDAM-TV
Laurel to host USTA mixed doubles tournament
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Tennis Association is bringing its games to the courts of The City of Laurel Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex. Laurel accepted a $1,800 donation from the UTSA to host mixed doubles pairings this weekend at Vincent Sportsplex. The winners from this weekend will go...
WDAM-TV
Preparations already underway for 5th annual Columbia Christmas
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is four months away, but in Columbia, it’s already looking like the holiday season. Work is already underway on the 5th annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas” celebration. It’s a multi-week series of holiday events and activities downtown hosted by Experience Columbia and...
WDAM-TV
More than $40K raised for burn victims at recent fundraiser
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - More than $40,000 was raised at the latest fundraiser for the six burn victims from Madison County. Friends of the victims held a cookout, auction and “field run” for hunting dogs, with prizes going to the 20 highest-scoring pups. “We had a tremendous turnout...
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 1
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Friday night of high school football is in the books! Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:. West Marion (19) East Marion (6) Oak Grove (18) Harrison Central (15) Columbia (21) Mendenhall (16) Columbia Academy (28) East Rankin...
WDAM-TV
Hub City hosts inaugural Mississippi Hall of Fame Classic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Disc Golf Association gathered Saturday to host the inaugural Mississippi Hall of Fame Disc Golf Classic Tournament. The tournament attracted 127 players from across the Pine Belt. The tournament served double duty, paying witness to the induction of the first class of nine individuals...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Surveillance footage shows two suspects and a vehicle involved in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. The Hattiesburg Police Department released stills of the suspects and the vehicle on Friday, Aug. 26, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved. The...
WDAM-TV
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
WDAM-TV
Man shot in the foot in Monday afternoon shooting, JCSD investigating
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on Monday afternoon that left a 30-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his left foot. The victim advised he was intentionally shot at a home in the Rustin community and then fled in his...
